Vocal sports fans assure the world that Little League sports are good character builders. Others cite the downside of exposing young kids to competitive sports. Choose your side but give thanks for the example of a young baseball player last week. He was up to bat, the pitcher accidentally hit him with a pitch and the batter moved to first base while the pitcher had a meltdown for accidentally hitting the batter. The batter walked off of first base and to the pitcher’s mound where he embraced the pitcher, consoling him for the accident and assuring him that he was alright. We have all seen batters getting hit by wayward pitches and many resulted in fights, but this case is an example of great sportsmanship. His parents and/or coaches are all due some praise as well. The young batter had some mighty good leaders somewhere in his life.
Alabama Republican’s proposal to have a “closed” election primary has long been talked about. Well last weekend the party leadership voted to petition The Alabama legislature to change from the present system of voters declaring their party desires when arriving at the polls and getting the related ballot for that party. The new system would change this system and voters would have to preregister with their preferred party to vote in the PRIMARY. This of course can be changed by registering with another party before election day. The General Election would remain as it is today. We predict Alabama voters will be up in arms if this begins to get closer to reality or is actually approved. Anyone with any doubt should just think back to the time Alabama voters had to first begin declaring their party preferences on primary election day. You will surely remember voters getting very agitated when poll officials asked, “Which Party are you voting for?” It was considered an invasion of their constitutionally given privacy.
The FDA has approved the sale of hearing aids “over the counter” which means a person doesn’t have to see a licensed hearing specialist to buy hearing aids. This has been promoted as an outlet for less expensive hearing aids. Frankly we didn’t know that was a legal requirement, so can’t predict just how revolutionary that will be for those of us old folks who will be in need of the hearing aids due to hearing impairment. Alabama will surely see some cheap ‘junk’ hitting the market, along with the tried-and-true professional ear buds. It is of course another case of ‘buyer beware’.
The weather is still extremely hot, but it is again football season. High school games get underway in this corner of the world Friday night. The players have been practicing for weeks, so should be OK with the heat, but the intensity of the game could expose players to overexertion and heat issues. Hopefully the coaches know how to watch for this problem. Winning is great, but it ain’t everything! We want our children to be around and able to talk about their exploits on the field for years to come.
