Alabama’s children are back in school and hopefully will stay healthy throughout the year. As always, we urge the driving public to be especially watchful for children who might dart out into the street. Also watch the school busses and remember the flashing red lights on that bus are to remind each of us to STOP and do not pass a stopped bus loading or unloading students.
The epidemic of misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines has contributed to the tragic loss of life for an untold number of our fellow citizens. This false stuff spreads just as fast, or faster, than the virus. Rumors and incorrect information have convinced far too many to remain unvaccinated (or gave them an excuse). Alabama has the distinction of being the least vaccinated state in America. That isn’t something any of us should be proud of . . . the consequences have been, and continue to be, devastating.
Well since last week’s writing of Brainstorms we have lost a first cousin in Mobile to COVID and found out that a niece, her husband and son in Florida have been hit with the virus. Both man and wife went to hospital and husband has at least two more weeks there and up to three months before back to anything resembling ‘normal’ due to COVID and other medical issues. Niece spent ten days in hospital but is home in bed now. It is modern medicine that has kept her husband alive! Oh, the cousin HAD been vaccinated but three bouts with cancer and other ongoing medical issues out ranked the vaccine’s work. Pneumonia set in after she got off the oxygen machine. The others had NOT had the shots. Their plans are now to get the shots ASAP. Our thoughts are they are lucky, and should be grateful, to get a second chance! The Elba area has had several people in recent days who were not so lucky and died from COVID. Remember them and their families in your prayers.
Don’t let vaccine hesitancy become vaccine regret. Ask questions from respected medical sources and get the facts.
President Biden made a good point Monday when he said something like “Afghanistan leaders fled the country and the military, with all the years of training and the military equipment the U. S. had given them, surrendered almost without a fight, and that itself is proof that it was time for the U. S. to get out of the country.” The pros and cons of that statement can be argued for eons but folks it brings back images of the U. S. exit from Vietnam. America spent billions in both places, had thousands of good young men and women killed and many more left with physical and mental issues that will control them for the rest of their lives. That is one heck of a price to pay with so little to show for our efforts.
We also noted that the Chinese are laughing at the U. S. exit from Afghanistan and loudly ramping up their quarrel with Formosa by telling the government not to depend on the Americans to defend them. It is probably very effective thoughts.
High School football fans can begin their weekly trip to the stadium Friday night when the teams begin their weekly battles on the gridiron. The Elba Tigers will open their season in Daleville Friday night. Kinston meets Houston Academy and New Brockton battles Cottonwood. Zion Chapel was scheduled for a jamboree with Florala but it was cancelled.
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands AND get the shot(s)!
