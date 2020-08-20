Most consumers are glaringly aware of price jumps during the ongoing pandemic. It has hit the food market hard. Vegetables, meat products, eggs, etc., have all ballooned in price. Well, apparently it is the same all across the spectrum. Homebuilders are moaning about the continuous jumps in lumber prices. One was recently quoted as saying he has had an 80% jump in lumber prices since March. Then they get their breath and note toilets, tubs, showers, sinks, all are showing prices climbing. Some of these price jumps will stay with us forever, but we are confident that if this COVID 19 is ever brought under control, production costs will settle back to a more normal number and buyers will be grateful to find prices that are “only” up a few dollars.
Remember that tonight (Thursday) is the Elba Mayoral Forum. The start time is 7:00 p.m., on the square. The goal is to keep the entire event down to about 45 minutes. The three candidates, Chelsea Cooper, Tim Johnson and Tom Maddox will each be answering a series of selected questions. You will hear the questions at the same time the candidates first hear them. They will be given a set amount of time on each question and each will answer the same question(s) in rotating order. You can read their ads in recent editions of The Elba Clipper and each has been active on Facebook and knocking on the door of Elba residents. This forum is an added effort to fully inform the electorate. Come out and support this cherished American tradition of peacefully vying for the votes and support of the governed. A speaker system will be in use therefore everyone can practice Social Distancing and still safely participate in the event. We will gather as friends and all remain friends when we go home.
Our subscriber that several weeks ago asked about a discount for NOT reading Brainstorms did the unthinkable after our response. He conceded the debate! Folks he must be getting very, very old because in all our years of kidding each other, he has never, ever conceded. He always had a fitting retort for anything we might say. It is kinda sad to think he must be aging, because we are several years ahead of him in that department and don’t like the idea that each of us has less tendency to do something we once really enjoyed doing to each other. But neither of us is dead yet so stay tuned!!
The issue (or idea) of the federal withholding tax temporary relief continues to create unanswered questions. Can employers and/or employees opt out of the program? What happens (who pays the ‘loan’) when an employee leaves a job? Does the employer pay or does the debt follow the worker to his/her next job – if any? Is it paid back lump sum or additional deductions from pay checks? Will this cause bigger problems for the Social Security program – immediately and/or to future generations? Solve those issues and we will give you another list of problems that individuals, businesses and governments have discovered about this ‘windfall’ program.
Work is continuing on the four-lane project on U. S. Hwy. 84. To say it is still moving slowly would be an understatement, but it is moving forward. Motorists can now drive 65 miles per hour (legally) from Elba to Enterprise. Cross country drivers or course face the nightmare of getting around Elba on the bypass, but it is probably better than it was a year ago.
Be Safe, Wear --Your Mask, Wash Your Hands (again and again), then practice your Social Distancing.
