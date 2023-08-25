Vivek Ramaswamy, one of many Republican candidates for president, is gaining in the popularity totals according to recent polls. However, if a person listens to some of his comments they will probably look around and ask, “Did he just say THAT?” One of the comments that has apparently caused him lots of flack is, “But if he doesn’t show up on that debate stage, that will be the best proof that the Donald Trump of today is not the same Donald Trump as in 2016.” By Sunday he had modified that comment to “it is alright if he misses the first few debates.” A newcomer to politics he is discovering that it is a career where the candidates are prone to, ‘open mouth and insert foot’, only to be forced to retract the comments after a huge public outcry.
A brand name chain of businesses reportedly made the offer of $1,000 to someone to be a “taste taster”. The deal included an additional $250 to purchase snack items at any of their stores and report back to the company on their like or dislike of the various snacks. The short news blip on some social media site didn’t report exactly how many people volunteered to take the money for tasting the snacks. In another short clip it was reported that 10,000 people volunteered to change their name to “Subway” to gain a “free pizza for life card”. We assume both of these deals were on the up-and-up but would sure hate to officially change our name even for an offer of that much food and then find out it was a sham.
Elba utility crews did a bit of system upgrade or something in the downtown area one afternoon last week, on into dark-time. Sometime after dark they cut the lights for a few minutes along Claxton Avenue. Just as we grabbed a half gallon of ice cream from the freezer, the lights went out! We really wanted a cup as we were hot, hot, hot - so what to do? Quickly deciding we had eaten enough ice cream in our life to know the mechanics of eating the stuff without the aid of light, we fumbled around for a cup and spoon and – success, we had a cup of cold, cold ice cream, without the aid of the lights. About the time the cup of cream was finished the lights came back on and we resumed our book reading – with our craving for the ice cream fully satisfied.
The courts are the battleground for laws dealing with puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children. We don’t come near to understanding all the ups and downs dealing with this issue but do have an opinion. We think making permanent physical changes dealing with the sexuality of minors is premature. They are still children and who knows what their opinions will be as adults. Therefore, we lean to waiting until they are adults and let them make the decision AS ADULTS. Of course there are lots of issues these children will be dealing with until that time and they need AND DESERVE the love, compassion and support of their family and friends during these trying times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.