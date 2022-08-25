High School football got off to a roaring start last week and in spite of our earlier concerns over the heat, we have not heard of any player having a disastrous reaction to the temperature (nor to other physical injuries). For that we can all be grateful.
There has been no announcement from city hall about what will happen to the local recycle program when the private contractor terminates his contract at the end of September. That subject popped back into our mind with the announcement this week of the death of the city employee (Arnie Beerenstrauch) who was the last public employee to run the local recycling program.
Recently we stumbled upon a website of a social media group that is very much involved with the WWII German death camps and tracking the life and history of those who died and those who survived. Last week one person wrote of visiting one of the camps (Auschwitz) and it, “Still had a slight funky smell.” We had the same reaction at another one of the camps, but our time frame was over 60 years ago! We didn’t describe the odor around the furnaces as “funky” but as the lingering smell of burning flesh. If a person ever walks through one of those preserved camps, the experience will be etched in their mind forever. We understand that over the years displays have been erected, including photos of huge piles of old shoes, boxes of wedding rings taken from prisoners before they entered the furnaces, etc. The pictures that tear at my gut the most are those mothers and little children walking hand-in-hand into the gas chamber – and their ultimate death.
The latest virus that is crippling the world is out of Africa and spreading rather fast. It is monkeypox, which some frown of the name. In California they have officially changed it from “monkeypox to “mpox” or “MPX.” We have no problem with that but feel more effort should be on prevention and/or cures than on a long used name that is suddenly offensive or degrading to some folks since it is no longer confined to Africa.
Survey shows highway deaths have been on the rise since about 2015, after many years of a gradual falling. Cell phones became more and more common along about the time of the highway death rate increase, leaving the experts to suspect that ‘distracted driving’ that causes a large part of the increase. Increased drug and alcohol use, running red lights and failing to fasten seat belts also come in for some of the credit. The bottom line for each of us should be “Be more attentive to your driving” . . . . put down the cell phone, leave the drugs and alcohol at home and leave early enough that you don’t have the impulse to run that red (or even the yellow) light.
