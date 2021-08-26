The feds have officially approved one of the several COVID vaccines that have been on the market for months. We have wondered exactly why it took so long for this formality, but now it is done. Americans who have not taken either of the offered vaccines because “they are not approved by the FDA” can now get in line for the shots . . . . . or find some other excuse for not taking them (like “I am afraid of needles”). Well, we also dislike needles in our arm but have an even greater fear (almost panic level) of COVID putting us down for weeks – or worse – being one of those who loses the battle and leaves the hospital and goes directly to the funeral home. Our love and respect for our friends and their wellbeing prompts our fanatical preaching to “get the shots.” We have already lost more friends and relatives to this bug than we like to admit. A bunch of others who survived are still dealing with the terrible after-effects of the COVID bug. Nowhere in our weekly writings have you seen any recommendation to join in the fad of taking that **&^%$ horse medicine for COVID . . . . even though many of the social media experts are praising the effectiveness of the horse pills being the magical cure for COVID. It reminds us of Hadacol elixir that was a cure-all liquid popular in the 1950s and the disclaimer joke, “It is not the perfect cure for everything. A 96 year old woman died yesterday in spite of the elixir . . . . . but they saved her newborn baby.”
If you are not already too overly mad with our COVID comments above, let this Monday morning statistic in the New York Times sink into your brain. “Over the past week, about 1,000 Americans per day have died of COVID; vaccination would probably have saved more than 95 percent of them.” That last bit about the 95% prompts us to fall on our knees and beg God’s forgiveness.
The number of American soldiers killed in Afghanistan in the past 20 years is painful to think about. We saw a list w/pictures of Alabama soldiers killed in the 20-year war and lingered over each one, trying to imagine the emotions of their loved ones at the news of their death and again at today’s news and pictures of the U. S. ongoing clumsy exit from the country. They deserve better, as do the Afghan citizens who actually believed the American’s promises.
It is disturbing to read about the massive increase in the United States’ debt load. This year the debt increased from about 75% of the GNP (total national income) to a bunch above the GNP and it is still climbing! This makes us more than a little bit worried about our nation’s financial health. It also puts us in sympathy with the Washington lawmakers who are balking at approving trillions in additional national debt for projects that frankly are largely good things to do . . . . IF you have the money (which we don’t have). Washington, please don’t put this additional debt on our grandchildren!
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s)!
