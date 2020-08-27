Heddy and yours truly ‘celebrated’ our 57th wedding anniversary Sunday. The truth on the ‘celebration’ part is that I didn’t even think about it until about 9 p.m. Sunday night! Luckily, our three children and their parents can look back and realize that we were actually all together for an evening meal on that anniversary (the children usually remind dad to get a gift, etc., but even they let it slip this time). For the record, we feel blessed and often wonder how it happened for this 25-year-old single guy to be so lucky to find Heddy and let her ‘catch’ us! We do share some relatives, as a great uncle of mine married her aunt. The first time we went to a family reunion with Heddy, there were almost more Coxes there than Johnsons! That uncle and aunt had four children and most of them had large families.
Monday started off rather bumpy for many United States students trying to attend virtual school. Some sort of glitch caused Zoom to be non-assessable until about 11:00 a.m., and that caused many students to miss the first classes of their new experience. We never did read exactly what happened, but it is supposed to be fixed now, so there is no more chance to use that as an excuse. They will have to go back to the old tried and true, “the dog ate my homework” story. However, if those students are no more enthused by Zoom than we are in this corner, they are in for some boring hours of trying to pay attention day in and day out.
Tuesday was election day in Elba. It started off as a gloomy, overcast day. Surely for the candidates, they worried about the voter turnout. There was already the issue of COVID 19. The threat of rain would surely cause others to skip the trip to the ballot box. Then we can expect at least one (maybe two) of the three mayoral candidates to go to bed tonight (Tuesday) exhausted and very disappointed.
The clock is also ticking on the national elections in November. That is just a couple of months away. Right now we are dreading the day and the possible uproar over – well a dozen things. Then we will also be relieved to get this already bitter event behind us and in the history books.
Party platforms often contain some rather scary ideas, but thankfully many of those thoughts are shelved after the election. Even knowing that, our heart skipped a couple of beats reading about the Libertarian party’s and/or their presidential candidate’s ideas. Last time around we voted for their presidential candidate, foolishly, without even reading their formal platform proposals. Thankfully, that group didn’t win if their proposals four years ago were the same as they are pushing this year.
The Huck Finn show ‘Big River’ was set for Ozark earlier this month. Alas the show was cancelled because one of the leading actors came down with COVID-19. We talked with Elba native Foyel Brunson right after it was first announced and he said, “It just isn’t fair – we worked so hard on this and now it is cancelled because of that virus.” There has been no word, one way or the other, if there is any talk of rescheduling the production, but we will keep you posted.
