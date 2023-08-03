The U S Space Command is staying in Colorado, so says the president. This does not surprise us. Some say it is because we don’t have Richard Shelby in Washington any longer. Others say it is because we do have Tommy Tuberville in Washington raising havoc with the military promotion plans. We will let our readers decide for themselves on this matter, but if you don’t believe politics had anything to do with it, then we have some ocean front property in Tennessee we will sell you ‘real cheap’!
Sunday morning as we were driving out of the driveway, headed to church, we spotted one of those electric scooters that are for rent around town sitting right at the curb in front of our house. Our first reaction was to look around for the operator, but there was no human in sight anywhere. Now here it is Tuesday afternoon, and that thing is still sitting there! Wonder if we can charge rent for parking it there, even though it is officially on the street right-of-way. We also wonder if the electric scooter ran out of electricity and if that is a warning of what could happen to us if driving one of those electric vehicles and it ‘runs out of gas (electricity)’ on some lonely, seldom traveled road? A gas can will not help and it would probably involve a tow truck to get us to a charging station where we would sit in line for thirty minutes as the car ahead of us is using the charging ‘pump’. The bottom line of all this is that they are a long way from selling us on driving one of those ‘green powered’ machines!!
The recently adopted Alabama voter redistricting map changed the boundaries of each of the seven Congressional districts in what may have been a wasted special session of the legislature. The group that successfully challenged the previous revision all the way to the Supreme Court has now officially challenged this latest revision. They contend it does not meet the ‘equal rights’ requirement handed down by the panel of federal judges several months ago.
The record setting heat wave that is blanketing the world is a long way from being over, according to the weather experts. We were scanning the headlines one day this week and there was an opinion article on the heatwave and what is now considered a ‘cool’ day. We can’t answer that because one day recently we thought it was a cool day and hit the grass with our trusty lawnmower. Just a few minutes into the project we were wet with sweat . . . completely and decided to take a break. It turned out that we were already over heated, and the blood pressure was going wacky. So a really cool day is something less than what we faced that day! Yesterday the splash pad was wrapped up with children and adults wisely seeking relief from this weather. They were more successful than those of us with grass to cut!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.