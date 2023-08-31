Biden petting dog!! Shame, shame!! We understand that people are prone to be critical of the politician on the opposite side of the fence, but come on folks get real and stop making yourself look foolish. President Biden was in Hawaii and leaned over to pet a dog and his critics lit up with a host of negative comments. Now had he kicked the dog, pushed it away, etc., that would be a different story. Frankly you would have been on more solid ground if the President had ignored this ‘working’ search and rescue dog.
Some sort of explosion caused a private jet crash in Russia this past week killing all aboard. Was it an accident or , , ,? Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head man of Wagmer military ‘for hire’ units and a number of his close associates were reportedly aboard that plane when it went down. Frankly we had expected something like this to happen sooner if not later. A number of other well-known people who opposed the Russian leader have met sudden, unexplained death. The day that Prignzhin led that short lived mutiny against the Russian mainstream military, his destiny was decided, in spite of Putin’s public announcements otherwise.
The size of the Donald Trump motorcade in his Georgia arrest last week upset some folks and we think unjustly. Had all those law enforcement folks not been there and something tragic happened, the uproar would have been greater than the negative comments that followed the infamous January 6 attack on the U. S. Capitol. Yes, it cost money to call out all those law enforcement officers, but again . . . the alternative was potentially worse.
Last week we marked what would have been our 60th wedding anniversary by placing flowers on Heddy’s grave early that morning. It was an emotional moment for us, as we were a close couple and as anyone who has lost a loved one will attest “it ain’t easy” to adjust to such a loss. However, the thoughts that ran through our mind standing there in the cemetery swelled our heart. We relived the wedding, blow by blow, including my doubts about my ability to make, and keep, such a long time commitment. We felt the same warmness with reliving the three days in New Orleans, with all the funnies that occurred as we began adjusting to being a couple.
There is an ongoing upsurge in COVID infections. Nothing yet as bad as it was a couple years ago, but growing. This latest surge is a bit different from previous versions of the virus so the stuff they stick in our arms is being modified as your read this. We plan to get the latest version of the vaccine when it becomes available in the next few weeks and suggest our readers do the same thing. We don’t have enough friends to lose a single one of you!
