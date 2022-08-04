One of the January 6 White House storming participants, the Texas militia member, was sentenced to just over seven years in jail for his actions leading up to the event and during the afternoon. He reportedly was carrying a loaded weapon, etc. We don’t know the background, but his son testified against him in court. It is terrible that someone would do what he was convicted of doing, but he also has got to live with the fact that his own son turned him in and testified in court against him.
The ChocPea rain gauges recorded less rain throughout the Wiregrass in July 2022 than in same period last year. The Elba gauge showed a fraction of an inch July increase but down seven inches for the year. Overall, all the gauges registered an annual total of about 2 inches less this year. We note these numbers while thinking of the massive, ongoing flooding in the Kentucky hill country. Those folks have gotten more rain than they have ever experienced, and it is still raining – and flooding. All of this was completely unexpected. The Kentucky governor keeps saying, “We expect to find more bodies of citizens who have drowned in the flood waters.” As with any disaster there are gut wrenching stories. The worst one we have heard out of Kentucky was the couple who watched helplessly as their four young children were ripped from their arms and drown in the fast-moving flood waters. This, and other, sudden flood events around the nation recently prompted us to double check with Elba City Hall to be sure that routine inspections were being made on Elba’s flood gates and the two pumps are regularly being operated to be sure they will work when (and if) needed. The answer was a qualified ‘yes’ and assurance that crews will double down on being sure they are operational.
Last week’s visit to Andalusia of the traveling Vietnam Wall display was clearly a success. Elba area citizens who attended some, or all, of the activities reported back that they came away impressed. A really touching climax was the Sunday afternoon playing of “Taps”, singing of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless The USA” and the double rainbow in the sky that followed the quick rain shower which followed the above activities. You just can’t preplan a closing ceremony that dramatic, you need help from a higher power. Our troops got very little appreciation immediately following their service in Vietnam but are now belatedly getting the respect they so richly deserve for their physical and mental sacrifices to freedom.
The spread of the monkeypox virus is noticeable across the nation. Some areas have even declared medical emergency situations. Alabama is not yet in that mode but has recorded several hundred cases of the rapid moving virus. While not as easily transmitted as COVID, it can cause death if not treated promptly. As before, we continue to urge our readers to read up on the symptoms and if you suspect you might have been exposed to monkeypox, SEE YOUR DOCTOR!
