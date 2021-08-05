Monday morning we were reading an opinion piece entitled “Are We Entering the ‘Age of the Individual?’” Perhaps most importantly, we are now capable of literally designing ourselves to be different individuals. So far, so good then . . . . the next line scared the stew out of us! “Genomic technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, brain-computer interfaces, and bionics allow us to hack evolution to design our own and our children’s bodies.” Folks our society has not properly adapted to social media and now we are about to be given the power to design our children’s bodies!!!! Oh boy, that could make climate changes and COVID-19 take a back seat to everything. What if we all wanted our children to be ‘the tallest’ and ended up with eight foot humans but watched them all die young because our hearts are not designed to adequately pump blood to such extreme distances. Then someone would figure out ways to change the heart pressure, thus causing weaknesses to other parts of the body, and still early deaths. NO, NO, NO! We adopt a phrase from those who are afraid to fly in an airplane . . . . “If God had wanted us to fly, he would have provided us with wings.” Call us narrow-minded, but we honestly believe that humans are what we are because God saw it as best image for humans and then allowed us to slowly evolve to better survive the constantly changing environment, food availability, etc. Please don’t start monkeying with the genes of your young (or about to be newborn) children.
The federal home rent moratorium has ended, or will end very soon, for most folks. Much of the money the feds sent out to give relief to renters and landlords is still sitting in some state bank account awaiting distribution. The red tape around these rent grants is apparently complicated, as the funds are only dribbling out. Even with the federal funds, it is still going to be tough on renters who took advantage of the moratorium and didn’t pay their rent for many months. Each additional month makes it worse. If they can’t afford to pay the current rent, there is no way they can pay the pile of back rent! We don’t know the answer . . . . kicking them out of the apartments/houses is not the answer for landlords nor renters. They have got to live somewhere and then if they are kicked out, chances of landlords getting the back rent drops to near zero! It is a mess that will be a long time clearing up.
Traffic on the already busy Highway 141 has really picked up lately with the detouring of U. S. 331 around Opp while major work is done on the road and a bridge. Beach traffic already had 141 very busy but now it is often bumper to bumper. Saturday there was another wreck at the 141/U. S. 84 intersection and you better believe there was a massive back up from almost all directions, especially the North/South highway. After making a couple of pictures at the wreck scene, we turned North on 141 to circle back to Elba via way of Danley Crossroads and south bound traffic was backed up solid all the way to the water tower! We wanted to say 100 vehicles in that line, but that is probably a bit high. Just visualize there was a bunch and it was hot, hot weather!
We beg the Alabama Highway Department to look at this situation and figure out something that will relieve the congestions and more importantly neutralize the danger of even more wrecks at 84 and 141! Engineers predict this detour will last for over a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.