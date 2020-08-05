Family gatherings, reunions, parties, etc., have been associated with far too many cases of COVID-19. Experts are citing case after case of large groups (15 to 35) and even a dinner party for six in one state are causing many, if not all, of the new cases of the virus. The party of six at the dinner party led to one death and another on life support. One family gathering where all thought they were free of the virus now gets credit for 41 cases with the original group transmitting to others who then transmitted it down the road. Oh, and the Texas guy who laughed it off as a Democrat hoax and insisted on a family gathering, joined several other family members in a hospital ward, and said to his fellow patients, “I am sorry.” He probably is truly sorry, but that will not cure this deadly virus! Be careful, Be safe, Wash your hands, Wear your mask. Sure you may get laughed at, etc., but don’t let that stop you from trying to stay alive . . . . . promise the funny guys a get-well card when they are in the hospital! Then move on and pray that you have covered all your bases.
We personally know a family (like over 60 years) that insisted on holding their annual family reunion at the beach several weeks ago. Well the grandpa of that group died in a Dothan hospital several days ago with COVID 19. His wife, ‘almost’ a cousin of ours, only got to see him in his very last hours in the hospital, which is always very taxing on close family members.
Fellow citizens who are grumbling about being forced to wear a mask and saying, “it is unconstitutional” or “it violates my rights as a citizen”, need to read up on the federal court decisions on that matter. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of such rules when it benefits society as a whole . . . . or something like that. In other words, yes they can pass laws to protect you and me if we will not protect ourselves!!!
A personal friend and long-time reader of The Elba Clipper mailed in his renewal check last week with a note asking if he could get a reduced rate by promising NOT to read ‘Brainstorms’. That question has rolled around in our head for several days and the answer probably should be an offer for a reduced rate if he WOULD read Brainstorms and adopt a fair number of our ideas as his own! The world would probably be a better place and of course we believe he would actually be a better person! That advice is free and it is your move old buddy of mine :-)
The 203 Bypass is slowly, oh so slowly, moving toward completion. Right now it appears that when work on the upgrading of the older 2-lane part of the bypass gets done, they will actually be finished! When this 4-laning project was announced years ago, the late Drexel Cook said, “Cox, you and I will not live to see that project completed.” We scoffed at that idea, but he was at least half right - he passed away. Then who knows how much longer it will take to actually complete the work or how much longer this old guy has on this earth. However, I still scoff at the thought that neither of us will see it finished.
