A picture of a three-year-old boy holding a bluegill fish he had just caught won a statewide photo contest recently. It is a darling picture, and we salute the family members who take the time to teach him to enjoy the sport. Seeing that kid with ‘his’ fish reminded us of an incident when our children were young. Our first-born son was a bit older, but less than ten and he and I were fly fishing on a lake in Florida. Several other boats were also on the lake and they got to watching our son and his fly fishing success. They would pass it down the lake “hey our little buddy just caught another one.” Then we heard one of the men in a nearby boat say, “When my son learns to fish like that, I am going to start bringing him.” I wondered - and still ponder - how he thought our son learned to ‘fish like that’! That is like telling a child, “Don’t you go near that water until you learn how to swim.”
An investigative reporter in Las Vegas was killed and a public official has been charged with his death. Assuming he was killed because of an investigation into activities of the public office holder, it was a very dumb and counterproductive move. Whatever may have been being investigated was surely not as serious a crime as murder. Now the guy faces not only a loss of his job, but many, many years in jail, if not the death penalty. In addition to being a dumb decision, it shows a complete lack of any compassion for another human being.
It is hard to believe that the terrorist attack on U. S. facilities and people, referred to as “9/11”, happened twenty-one years ago. Even being that long ago, it is still fresh on our minds and those who lost loved ones continue to have our prayers. Most of us can recall exactly where we were upon first hearing the news of those attacks and our fixation on the TV screen as the tragic events unfolded.
We continue to field complaints about the City of Elba’s recent purchase of a piece of vacant property. Most of our visitors are puzzled over how the city can spend thousands on real estate “as a good investment” but can’t make road repairs, etc. That is an issue that will not go away. The property is purchased (for cash), those road repairs are still pending. City officials are delaying much of that road work because contractor bids for doing the work are “too high”, yet projected repair costs continue to rise as the road damage gets worse.
The City of Elba is shutting down the recycling program, at least temporarily. The contract company announced some time back they were giving up the contract this month. City officials are shutting down the service until they can figure out the best way to continue, how (and where) to market the recycle material, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.