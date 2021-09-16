Texas Governor pledges to eliminate rape!! That is a noble idea but unfortunately rape has existed at least as long as history has been recorded and probably much longer. He would have been believed and praised by more citizens if he had pledged to aggressively ‘combat’ rape and other violence against females.
Here are some COVID numbers from several days ago: “1,500 dying daily from COVID, at least 653,000 already dead, 100,000 in hospital with the virus, 15,000 new cases daily.” Political statements and virus not real??? How can people get the same message from government officials, medical experts and their host of friends and neighbors who are sick or dying and still believe it is all a hoax? If this was the casualties in some war, the American public would be all up in arms, and justly so. However, this is a virus that is destroying families, communities and is still uncontrolled. Folks, please get the shots!
Violating your freedoms? The United States Supreme Court said in 1905 in the case of a preacher that the $5 find he received for refusing to get vaccinated was legal. The court’s logic: One man’s liberty, they declared in a 7-2 ruling handed down, cannot deprive his neighbors of their own liberty — in this case by allowing the spread of smallpox disease.
It will be interesting to see the Tuesday night results of the recall vote in California. Of course, the results will be in very late Tuesday night, long after The Elba Clipper has gone to press. Polls are showing the incumbent with a huge lead, so to us this becomes a test of the folks doing the polling. They have not done so well in the past several years. We understand this is actually two votes. First it is a yes or no on keeping incumbent. If the no side is in the majority, then one of the many challengers will go into office. The confusing part to us is that it is the challenger with the most votes, even if that is only some 20% of the votes cast . . . not a case of the two highest vote getters being in a run-off. OH, there were already some individuals complaining about vote stealing, etc., this past weekend, so if the incumbent does stay in office, expect to see reruns of our most recent presidential election complaints and lawsuits.
Complaints are getting louder and louder around Elba because of the torn-up streets. This is all due to the upgrade work on water and sewer lines. It is taking longer than the contract called for, but the firms got extensions due to excessive rain delays. The complaints don’t surprise us, in fact we warned city officials when they were letting the contracts last year of the uproar around Elba with the major sewer project that took forever, due to lots of different problems. That year it even became an issue in a municipal election. The only way for us tortured to look at this is that when it is completed, the streets will be freshly paved, the water and sewers will be working perfectly, etc.!
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s)!
