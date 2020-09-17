We owe our deepest gratitude to the Enterprise Rescue Inc. folks for their prompt response last Wednesday morning when we had a medical emergency with dear wife Heddy. To them and all those who have shown concern, we can only say, “Thank You until we can better pay.” Gratefully she is home and in our eyes is slowly rebounding.
Oh, and another tidbit. We have not been on the cell phone circuit for months, since our iPhone shattered when dropped and a fuss with our service provider about ‘must finance - can’t pay cash for new phone’ and must sign new two-year contract. After a few weeks of withdrawal pains, we began to enjoy not being tied to that ‘thing’. That is until Wednesday when constant contact with our children was vital. When daughter Michele walked into the hospital she announced, “You are getting another cell phone, don’t argue with me, and I am going after it right now!” That tone of voice was not a request - it was a fact of life. We didn’t say a word, just reached in the pocket and handed her a credit card. End of story, except service is with a different provider . . . and no two-year contract.
We are an avid supporter of dedicated law enforcement officers who do their job correctly. However, we can quickly condemn those who themselves violate the law. From reading repeated news reports from the Los Angeles, California area, it is our opinion they have a big problem in their sheriff’s department. There are repeated reports of shooting black individuals unnecessarily, abusing and illegally arresting (roughly) other individuals and members of the news media reporting on demonstrations, etc. A quote in the LA Times this week indicated that the sheriff’s office rarely responds to an official government committee appointed to investigate abuse by law enforcement. Any group or individual – at any level – that continuously acts as if they are themselves above the law is dangerous. That mindset may be incurable with this group of law officers and it may take a complete disbandment, from top to bottom and reestablishment by a group that knows and respects the law enough to avoid these open and repeated abuses of their enforcement authority responsibilities. There are qualified law enforcement officers out there, trying to do a job they can be proud to tell their children and grandchildren of the good deeds they performed and lives they saved, and of course, the bad guys they got off the streets.
More grumbling . . . . the U. S. Post Office has admitted to slowing service! Ha, nothing new there. We have subscribers within a hundred miles of here that SOMETIMES get their paper within a week. Other times it takes longer. All our complaints fall on deaf ears (or blaming someone else in another post office). They apparently do have money problems, but we could probably solve that issue. Since First Class Mail has largely moved to the internet, the post office has become a package delivery company for Amazon, UPS and FedEx, etc. We see them backing up to the back ramps daily. Then look at the local carriers with their vehicles stacked full of packages from these folks. Each of the above companies is making record amounts of money these days, but of course the post office is delivering tons of stuff that others got paid to deliver. Of course we are sure they pay a token amount to the post office, but if the PO is losing money, charge them more. They know how to go up on rates . . . . look at your first-class letters. At our office, we can also look at the continuing cost increases for mailing you a newspaper - late.
Be safe, wear your mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing . . . and wash your hands again!
