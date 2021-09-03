We read one comment last week about the fad of taking the horse wormer medicine Ivermectin for COVID. It is unclear to us if this animal wormer is taken as a cure or preventive, but to each his own. Anyway, a friend of ours described Ivermectin as “Today’s version of snake oil salesmen.” Another was amazed that the anti-vaccine group didn’t trust the experts recommending the ‘proven’ vaccines but will believe some social media site - or someone – who says this horse wormer is the magic elixir for COVID!!
South Alabama dodged another bullet this past weekend when Hurricane Ida chose to hammer the New Orleans area again rather than turn a bit sharper and slam into our area. It is with a bit of guilt that we are happy to have missed the hurricane because that means some very non-deserving fellow Americans in other places are at this time in a state of suffering that will not go away soon. When you turn on your ac, flip on the lights or your kitchen stove, wash your hands or take a shower, etc., utter a pray on behalf of the many thousands who are completely without these services and may be without for weeks. If you have friends or relatives that are impacted by this storm, consider inviting them into your home for a while.
War keeps costing Americans! The pile of money that has been shoveled into that bottomless pit in the Middle East is hard for most of us to grasp. We handle our monthly bills with a relative understanding of old fashioned math and 2 plus 2 equals four. The term ‘billions’ rolls off our tongue but to relate those numbers to our pay checks just does not work. Worse than that is the lives lost in all these wars. We sighed a sigh of relief at the recent announcement of American soldiers were coming home . . . . but alas it was a bit premature. The suicide bomber that exploded his/her bomb in that airport gate took the lives of another thirteen of America’s best younger generation, along with over a 100 of the Afghan civilians trying desperately to get out of Afghanistan. Reading the names and ages of those thirteen we noted the majority were only twenty years old – they were just starting their lives. It is sad to lose a loved one at any age, but to us, young folks dying of any cause is more heart wrenching. They probably had grand plans for their future and so much to look forward to if they had lived.
Our third major disaster subject is wildfires in the West. The videos coming out of California and adjoining states are shocking. Hundreds of beautiful homes in normally placid settings are now only ashes and charred silhouettes of their once grandeur. Thankfully we have heard of no deaths from these fires this year, but the danger is a long way from being over.
All these disasters have taken a back seat to dozens of Elba residents (and the Elba schools) on this Tuesday morning as they woke to no running water! By midmorning it was decided that a lightning strike had knocked out the pump in one of the wells and outside experts were called in to help solve the problem. Hopefully by the time our readers are reading this column, all is again “well” with the well and a bunch of folks have a better appreciation for the luxury of ‘on demand’ running water in their homes.
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) . . . . please!
