Another prominent Russian businessman has been found dead. This time the man’s body was found on a beach and the death was announced as an ‘apparent’ drowning. It sounds like folks such as him were living the ‘good life’ until it was decided he was a possible threat to someone higher up the pecking order. With all our short comings and warts, the USA is still the better way of life.
The City of Elba has officially shut down the local recycling program – at least temporarily. City officials say they are researching their options but for now there is no citywide recycling. In fact there are large signs posted at front and back of the recycling center announcing the closing and adding a warning that the site is monitored by security cameras. To this country boy that means we better not try dumping our recycle quality waste anywhere around the old high school gym! Otherwise the trash patrol will ‘get you’.
It is impossible not to have sympathy for the people of Ukraine as they are in the throngs of an invasion from neighboring Russia. Innocent people are dying, having their homes and workplace destroyed, day and night. While the recent news reports of them pushing back the invaders is encouraging, those thoughts are quickly followed by questions of how will the Russians react to the setbacks. It appears the initial reaction has been to step up the intensity of rockets being fired into civilian targets – again day and night.
The ongoing sparring between the Donald Trump camp and the U. S. Justice Department over classified documents is . . . somewhere. Frankly, we have no idea the status of their name calling deal, but suspect it will be a long, drawn out ordeal with only the lawyers involved ‘winning’ anything.
The feds have released data indicating Alabama residents who qualify for the forgiven college loans of $10,000 or $20,000 number 588,000 while an additional 404,900 qualify for Pell Grant forgiveness. Nationwide they are projecting 20 million who qualify for the loan forgiveness. That is a bunch of money to a bunch of folks, from a government that doesn’t have anything it doesn’t get from the taxpayers of the country. Those of us who helped our children get their college education without the government loans should not be bitter, but grateful that our children were not saddled with those monstrous repayment schedules, especially as they were establishing their own families.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
