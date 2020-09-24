Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last week. She had been quoted as saying she hoped to hold on until after the elections. That didn’t happen and now there is a new elephant in the room that might alter the public sentiment about who Americans want as president for the next four years.
We wonder how (and if) the political maneuvering to name a new US Supreme Court Justice will impact the upcoming presidential election. The push to get it done before the election could cause a rebellion against the Republicans . . . . or it could be exactly what the majority of the voters want. In that case, any efforts by the Democrats to slow the process could backfire on them and work in favor of Trump’s reelection efforts. Only time will tell.
We classify ourself as a conservative on most issues, but not a radical. That probably is what molded the opinion that we have no problem with the Supreme Court having both conservative and liberal leaning judges. Regardless of the issue, it never hurts to listen to differing opinions. Sometimes those ‘other folks’ can be right! If not totally right, their voice can often get ‘our side’ thinking and making better decisions.
It is awful easy to find reasons to criticize President Trump and we often do that. However, in fairness we must voice support when we think he makes a valid point. His recent comments about the forest fires on the west coast have a lot more truth than a grain of salt some credit him with. We have even written here that they should adopt control burns in those forests, something that some (tree huggers) argue against, under the premise that such burning is bad for the environment. Comparing with what they have out there now, a control burn is very good for the environment! Oh, and all the blame should not be on the states, as the majority of that land is owned by the federal government, so they have a big dog in this never-ending hunt as well.
The census taking business is apparently running into a lot of problems finding folks to count. The various states are pushing for more participation by their residents because the House of Representatives membership is divided according to population. Alabama lost a House member many years ago and we thought the world was coming to an end. The population (in relationship to the other states) also dictates how much federal money trickles down to the respective states. All the counting will be over in a few days, so go ahead and fill out the form, either the paper form or go online. It didn’t take but a couple of minutes to fill out ours. We spent more time deciding which button on the computer to click to find the census form than we did filling in the blanks.
Be safe – wear your mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.
