There is an organized group in Alabama, ‘Alabama Campaign for Adolescent Sexual Health’, that is proposing vastly expanded statewide sex education in both public and private schools. Their talking points program call for “age-appropriate” sexual education for Alabama students. Sitting on that board are some highly placed Alabama leaders including the Superintendent of Education, State Health Officer, and Director of the Department of Public Health. They have an impressive list of other groups working with them on this project. There are good arguments for this formal education of Alabama’s youth but with the nationwide eagerness to ban a wide range of books from the libraries, we can only imagine the uproar over this project once the actual subjects to be taught at the various levels become front page news and are openly proposed to the public. If on that committee we would want an unlisted phone, a secret address and a couple of bodyguards around the clock. That is not a tongue-in-cheek comment, just think about the threats federal officials, judges, and FBI agents got after the recent raid on Donald Trump’s home in Florida.
Several days ago NASA crashed an unmanned spaceship into an asteroid that was seven million miles from earth. Now that is accurate shooting, especially at a moving object! Just think how far a quarter inch error in original launch aim would have caused that spaceship to miss the target. Oh, they are experimenting to see if humans can defend against some asteroid headed right at earth. We haven’t heard, nor read, if hitting that big ole rock shooting through the sky caused it to change course or not, even after hitting it at 14,000 miles per hour. Experts say it may be months before there is an answer to that question.
The body of a dead man discovered Monday in an Enterprise clothes drop turned out to be a homeless man and initial results are that it was not a murder. The same can’t be said for the 18-year-old Elba High School senior who died Monday night from a gunshot wound. No death is ‘good’ but the death of someone with their whole life ahead of him (or her) is the worst kind in our book. Thinking back to all the life experiences that are missed when a person dies so young just adds to our emotional anguish. Also we will never know what earth shattering deed that person was destined to contribute to the betterment of society. Of course we can multiply that thought by the thousands when thinking of the war dead..
At the time we are writing this column (Tuesday noon) it appears that the major hurricane making its way up through Florida will miss Elba by veering more to the East as it moves Northward. For that we are grateful, but even that idea embarrasses us. When the destructive weather misses us, it means someone else will be subjected to the misery that such a storm brings. We can only hope they suffer very little and their damage is something that can be quickly and easily repaired.
