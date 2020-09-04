The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday refused to reverse its decision upholding much of the 2016 ethics convictions of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard. This appears to be the end of the road for his appeals . . . that is unless he goes on to the U. S. Supreme Court with his appealing. If that happens (or if it can happen) he will still be a free man for a while. Things move even slower when attempting to get a case before the “big court” in Washington. Our thoughts are that he would probably have another year of freedom, even if the SCOUS ultimately declined to hear his case.
The Elba vote for the office of Mayor could not have been much closer, with a five-vote spread between Tim Johnson and Tom Maddox, with Maddox coming out on top. These two will face the voters again on October 6th. As we said all along, even with the three candidates, ‘This is a win-win situation for the people of Elba’. Both candidates are smart, educated, qualified, and have demonstrated a dedication to public service. Hey, if you vote in Elba’s run-off election on October 6, you will probably get a free ball point pen. The poll officials pass them out for marking ballots and refuse to take the pen back for fear of getting your nasty ole COVID-19 germs!
There has sprung up a whole new mini industry in the past couple of years - Fact Checking political statements. It seems that those doing the fact checking are the most impacted by the information. The rest of us sometimes read the corrected version of a misquote but then move on to something else with a “so what”. If it is from ‘our politician’ then we discount the effort to correct a statement as sour grapes. If the questioned statement of fact is from “that other candidate” the tendency seems to trigger thoughts of, “We figured that all along” and also move on. In our humble opinion, somehow this has got to come to an end. It is not good for society if the only thing we know for sure when someone is talking is . . . . they are still alive!
There had been rumors around for a couple of weeks of a pending change of companies servicing the Elba area with emergency ambulance service. Well this week it became official. The Coffee County EMA board has approved Enterprise Rescue Inc. as the new provider. They are now servicing the Western part of Coffee County with a permanent location on the West side of town (Old Movie Gallery building) on Hickman Avenue, up the hill past Dorsey Trailers. Our understanding is that Enterprise Rescue has purchased that building so they appear to be here to stay. Having never had to use any local ambulance in Elba, even back in the volunteer days, the name on the side of the ambulance means little but if emergency transport is ever needed, it is wanted NOW. Citizens are encouraged to take note of this change, just in case!
