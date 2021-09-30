HO HUM . . . The United States government is again on the brink of a shutdown of many federal agencies because the treasury is broke and has reached its legislative approved debt limit. This has become a routine Washington event in recent years. The majority political party presents a plan to increase the debt limit . . . then the minority party opposes said plan. Sooner or later the debit limit gets raised simply because the government must operate, and the legislators didn’t handle the budget in a way to prevent going broke. It doesn’t matter which political party is in charge, the other side opposes. Why? Well, someone told them it would make their arch enemy, (the members of the other party) look bad and help elect ‘their political party friends’ come the next election day. Of course, an alarming (and growing) percentage of voters only want to know “When is the government going to ‘give’ me something else?” thus increasing the pressure to spend, spend, spend. Senator Richard Shelby once commented to us that the American people believe that wasteful pork spending is the money spent on other people, not that spent helping “us”.
We saw a political cartoon this week that didn’t take sides but hit all our Washington crowd with any dealings with the debt ceiling. It was a bomb with “Debt Ceiling DEFAULT” print on the side. Also, there was a Democrat mule, a Republican elephant, a family of regular citizens and a Washington politician all strapped to the bomb. The political type strapped in next to the elephant was saying “It’s going to be hilarious to watch the Democrats blow up!” The point of the cartoon was that with a debt ceiling default, the whole country blows up! At least here is something we can probably all agree upon.
It sorta of hurt our feelings Monday when we read the results of a huge public opinion poll dealing with COVID shots and several other topics. One question indicated 75% of those questioned from across the nation supported a mandate for the shots. The other 25% were mostly strongly opposed. The tidbit that hurt our feelings was that less than 20% of those questioned trusted the news media. That means US! Whatever has caused that drastic drop in trust needs to be corrected and soon.
New prisons in Alabama . . . choosing which existing ones will close will be the major sticking point as the Alabama legislature meets in a special session to consider building two new, modern mega-prisons. Sen. Billy Beasley’s district is home to three state prisons, and it is no surprise that he is expressing reservations with the new proposals. Several years ago, we heard his concerns over the huge investments several rural cities made to extend water and sewer lines during the construction of local prisons and now with the income flow to make the long term bond issue payments about to stop. Clearly that position has not changed, and others will have the same reservations. Add those to the several lawmakers who frown on all the additional debt the project will saddle upon Alabama taxpayers and it is not clear that the proposal hammered out by Governor Ivey will pass muster with the politicians in the statehouse.
Only one newspaper reporter can witness the death of an Alabama inmate sentenced to die next month. Press witnesses are there, not for a ‘fun’ day, but to represent the public in ensuring the execution is done according to the state constitution and hold all the folks involved accountable. There have been some complaints from several state media folks that they can’t also observe the event. Of course, we strongly support open government in all areas, but “no thanks” if you are offering us a seat at this scheduled execution – or the next one.
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s)!
