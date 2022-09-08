Last weekend we were reading an extensive report on “classified government papers”. This was a rather deep, searching report that expanded on the pros and cons of the various levels of “secret” and the results of the information being made public. The examples touched on a situation that was almost exactly one we had experienced during our military service. At that time, ours was a very low “security clearance” but after a day’s events all were reminded of our ‘secret’ obligations. Well, the very next day we read more about the situation in the daily paper than any of us even knew! Later while stationed overseas our security clearance was elevated a notch or two higher. The explanations of what could (or would) happen if we revealed any of these ‘secrets’ was so convincing that we still don’t talk about it – over 60 years later! It was taboo for roommates to express opinions, even to others on the same training mission, about any of what had happened - from the grass at destination Point A needing cut to comments about what was in our individual cargo helicopters even when we were each on the same mission! We know from news reports and social media pictures that certain things and key sites from then have changed but . . . . . . . mum is the word in this corner. Be it revealing old (or new) military secrets, nor being jailed for our motor mouth, neither is on our agenda.
Another Russian millionaire ‘fell’ out (or jumped) from the window of a high-rise hospital building last week. This last one was the fourth of four executive (official) suicides of the same major oil company that had the nerve to speak out against the Russian-Ukraine war. Two of the others were associated with another major oil company that spoke out against the Ukraine war. Makes us wonder aloud if ‘maybe’ these folks are paying the price of openly opposing Putin’s war effort.
Alabama has an election coming up in November, but you wouldn’t know it by reading your newspaper, watching and or listening to the TV or through the voice of your favorite radio announcer. The practical reason for that is probably the fact that candidates know that the party nominees have been declared and in our state being a Republican nominee is an anointment for ultimate election. There are some exceptions to this, but basically in the Black Belt. Once, not so many years ago, the opposite was true and the Democrats ruled the state but as the atmosphere changed, so did the candidates. New ones entering the arena came in as Republicans and most of the old timers who wanted to stay in office suddenly (and wisely) changed party affiliations.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
(0) comments
