Lately this column has been critical of those who take the horse wormer medicine Ivermectin as a substitute for “the shot” to fight COVID. That has not changed. However sitting at home during the long weekend, we pondered the mindset of those who are unlucky enough to be hospitalized (and very sick) with the rapidly spreading virus. The conclusion was that if we were in their shoes, we would be willing to try anything with any remote chance of helping us survive. If someone suggested – let’s say ‘standing on our head in the pouring rain and reciting off-color jokes’, we would probably start hunting a BIG book of off-color jokes and pray for rain!!! Still . . . . we urge getting the shot, but will not smirk at those who are ill with COVID and take the horse wormer meds (or cause a run on the sale of off-color joke books on a rainy day).
An article in the New York Times this week reported that new studies indicate that of all those vaccinated they have only a 1 in 5,000 chance of actually getting COVID-19. They reported the percentage is even less in areas with the higher vaccination rates and for those who continue practicing common safety measures (like wearing masks in public). Oh, Alabama is getting better with taking the shots but is still at the lower end of the percentage for those who are fully vaccinated.
Last week we thought the hurricane that hit the New Orleans area was terrible but were pleased that the numbers did nothing this year like during some past storms. That was before Hurricane Ida moved up into the Northeast as a tropical storm and drowned dozens, some families trapped by rising floodwaters in their basement apartments. Also the New York subway system was flooded when the rising level of rainwater could find no other place to go.
Our book reading continues whenever the time is available. Recently we reread a historical type book – well the story of a political figure through the eyes of someone who was there every day for some 25 years. Now it is another rereading. This time it is a group of short stories about historic figures who gained their spot in history from their travels into the unknown. It is a beautifully illustrated book, with travels dating back to times when the star of the story spent years and years on a single voyage, sometimes with dozens of fellow travelers, many, many of whom didn’t make it back home. One thing we remember from our earlier reading of this book is the lack of reporting on the very earliest travelers – the ‘first out of Africa’; those who first crossed the Bering Strait into America and others whose accomplishments were not written down and are only known about basically through guess work, graves and old tools. Plus those equally important like Daniel Boone, Lewis and Clark and many others who were trailblazers in the early days of the United States.
Another one recently reread was Marion Brunson’s ‘Pea River Reflections’ Don’t tell our friend Bob Inman, but we have pulled out one of his books and placed it with the “to read again” stack! Knowing that might give him the big head and delay delivery of his upcoming publication!
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands AND get the shot(s)!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.