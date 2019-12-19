The Battle of the Bulge – the 75 years ago major battle, in the winter of 1944 - in Belgium’s Ardennes Forest that extends into France and Germany. It was a bitter month-long battle and cost many lives. Some historians call it the biggest and costliest battle in the history of warfare. Hitler put it all in one basket in an effort to turn the tide of WWII but it was a drastically failed attempt. It involved over one million troops – 500,000 Americans, 55,000 British and 600,000 Germans. Each side lost 800 tanks and the Germans lost 1,000 aircraft. 19,000 American troops died, 47,500 were wounded and 23,000 were missing in action. The Germans lost an estimated 100,000 troops. It is humbling to recall the story from Christmas Eve there in the Ardennes. There was a lull in the fighting and as the American soldiers began singing ‘Silent Night’, the German troops joined with the original composition of that song ‘Stille Nacht’, and not the translated Silent Night. However, if you hear the tune, you will immediately know the song and can easily join in the much translated tune with the others, regardless of your native language. Tragically, the war resumed all too soon.
The word came out from state officials Tuesday morning that Elba High School sports teams are being kicked back up to Class 2A. That classification will hold for the next two years. The same realignment kicked New Brockton up to Class 3A. Classifications are based on average number of students attending classes. All this puts these two teams in new regions. These regions are made up of other like classified schools and each team in that region is expected to play a certain number of others in their region. Elba will have the latitude to play some traditional rivals, regardless of class and region, but they will see some changes in alignments.
Last week we opined about the uproar in Houston County over the teacher texting scandal. The matter was officially decided by the school board and the teachers involved received a suspension without pay and will be going back to work in their original positions. While we don’t know all of the ins-and-out of the matter, this was probably the best solution but as expected not everyone was happy. The families of some of the students mentioned in the teacher’s texting wanted blood. Others felt that if the teachers were not going to be fired, they should have at least been transferred to another school. Our thoughts on this last option was the texting issue will follow them for several years, where ever they are teaching and it is time for everyone to move forward and hope those teachers and millions of other cell phone users will finally learn that their cell phone is not, we repeat not, a private chat room but is subject to scrutiny by the world. There is nothing one can do about it but grit their teeth and hope any embarrassing things that come out of one of these phones (any one that was in on the sending or receiving of the messages) will blow over and soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.