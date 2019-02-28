We read last week that people have been posting personal health information on Facebook and then complaining because Facebook ‘shared’ the information with others! Folks that problem is easy to solve. Just stop posting your private information – medical or any other kind - on social media. We might add . . . don’t send revealing photos of yourself to others and you will not get embarrassed and/or surprised by having them show up on public websites and many people’s computer. Maybe worse – Mother and Grandmother might see it! That ‘trusted’ friend can share it with a single friend and that one with two pals or trusted friends gets hurt feelings and embarrasses you by design.
Last week we took the test administered to immigrants as they strive for nationalized citizenship. The bait that got us to actually try the exam was a headline that noted only 30% of native U. S. citizens could score high enough to pass the test. Heck the questions were very simple! It is shocking that so many U. S. citizens fail the test. Oh, we did miss one of the test questions. If you are asked ‘How many amendments are there to the U. S. Constitution?” remember the answer is 27 and NOT the 26 that this cocky country boy opined. Don’t ask us to list the 27 amendments, the year they passed Congress, the year each one was finally approved by the states, and/or their purpose – we can’t do it. You will just have to ask Google! Also, before we start strutting around town over our test results, be aware that it is a multi-choice exam with four choices, not a real test of American and/or government history.
What looked like a sure thing for the upcoming Alabama Legislature several weeks ago is now in trouble of falling flat before it gets started. The gasoline tax for road and bridge improvement was getting endorsements from all sides at first. Now the legislators are apparently getting anti-tax pressure from lots of voters. A poll last week of Republican lawmakers found very little open support for the tax. In fact, a majority of them reportedly responded that they were opposed to new taxes. If the Republicans are against it, it is dead because they are the majority. We have seen quotes from a couple of lawmakers who indicated they could support a 1¢ or even 3¢ raise but not the dime being proposed. Frankly we doubt that small of a tax increase would solve the problems. It surely would not solve the state’s, the county’s and city’s road and bridge needs. The cities and counties were already jockeying for more of the proposed original 10¢ increase. Work on the U. S. 84 Bypass 4-laning project is moving, but it seems to be at the pace of a slow turtle. Back many, many years ago when this road project was first announced (some 18-20 years ago) the now deceased Drexel Cook opined to this old man that he doubted either of us would ever see the work completed. Well he is already half right – he died several years ago and the jury is still out on yours truly because the work is not completed.
The folks who are accused of running Amazon and their new facility that would employ 25,000 people with an average annual salary of over $100,000 out of New York City this month would have to sleep with a gun under their pillow if that happened anywhere in Alabama. Yes, the tax abatements offered were high, but the potential income to the city and state was even higher (read in Mercedes and Alabama for a prime example). Probably there was a shortfall in explaining the whole picture to the New York citizens because those who preached against the project are now thumping their chest for the ‘success’.
