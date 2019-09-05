It is hard to believe that 2019 is almost over. Here we are into September and it seems that we should be just getting past February . . . or even January! There was a time when we puzzled over this feeling that ‘time is flying’. However, some person much smarter than a weekly newspaper publisher wrote several years ago that it was something that goes with getting older. Well we have a full dose of that! It seems that our brain sees things happening that have happened many times before and kinda slides over them without revising or updating our thoughts in the - well in computer terms, the data saved previously. Thus, Christmas no longer comes once every four years and we thought as a six or eight-year-old. You can accept that explanation, figure out your own theory or just shrug and move on to figuring out the next weather event. Our understanding of the human brain is a bit limited and thus we avoid absolute reasons for what happens in the human head.
The same unanswered questions are in our brain over what prompts the mass shootings that are plaguing America these days. There are almost as many theories as there are mass killings. Any one of the many explanations could be true but none are absolutes . . . . yet. We have faith that there will be a consensus some day and it could very well be directly connected to the frustrations being demonstrated in all walks of life, all over America. If so, someone will have to find a solution or society can no longer be called ‘civilized’. It is hard to accept a comment we once read that “a country needs a major war every few generations to keep the people united in their quest for the good life.”
We spent several days out of town during the Labor Day weekend. It was for an annual gathering of our parents’ decedents, eating lots of fattening food while telling and retelling family stories, even going back to past generations. The good thing about relating stories of grandparents and great-grandparents is that they are not here to argue the details nor be offended by having the at times embarrassing facts repeated. We also visited a couple of graveyards where generations of ancestors are buried, took several of the youngsters to a museum where some family treasures are part of the displays and drove by many childhood landmarks (the ones that could be found in this ever changing world). All in all, it was a good break from the daily grind and we have a growing appreciation for our relatives who make the effort to share their time by attending these gatherings.
Early on during our weekend stay, it was discovered that the main house had all the TVs removed since last year! Now this is college football time and many of our relatives are not immune to the belief that watching several college games is necessary for life to continue. Well since the one house will not hold everyone, it was with relief that a couple of the secondary rentals were so equipped. End results was that no one died because of a missed football game (though there was a couple of losses that caused sad faces for a while). Those who have never experienced four days without a TV should be grateful to know that we survived without any side effects and they will also.
