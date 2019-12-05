Our granddaughter posted the following on Facebook during or following the finding of Aniah Blanchard’s body after she was recently abducted from an Auburn, AL gas station. . . . .
----------------
“I’m in shock. the same town. the same college. the same gas station. it could have easily been me. I’m in Auburn, I go to Southern Union, I go places alone, I am almost always in gas stations alone, and sometimes I go at night. It could have easily been me. but I get to wake up tomorrow in my bed down the hall from my mom. I get to have Thanksgiving with my family. I get to go back to school next week. and I got to walk away from the gas station alive... but it could have just as easily been me. my heart hurts for the Blanchard family, and my heart goes out to them. I pray they can eventually find closure and peace following this horrible event. #ripAniah”
-----------------
Most of us have had a tragic event that impacted us more than others. This is hers, maybe her only, and hopefully she and the thousands of other women in like circumstances will be more cautious and alert because of it. Then Aniah’s tragic kidnapping and killing will not be completely in vain.
The Alabama Pardons and Parole Board has clearly gotten the message that the political decision makers and ultimately the voters of Alabama don’t take kindly to revolving door pardoning of convicted and sentenced criminals. They are denying the vast majority of those making those appearances before the Board. On Tuesday they denied 100% of those applying, citing them as violent repeat offenders. They have done that, or maybe close to it, on several other occasions since the governor revamped the pardons system with some strong words.
It ‘tis the Christmas season . . . . well almost. Thankfully back in our childhood it didn’t start so early. If memory serves us well, and it does on this matter, the days just drug by as we anxiously anticipated the visit from the Jolly Old Saint Nick. It might have been listed as “Cause of Death” on our death certificate if our hype was extended – beginning before Thanksgiving.
The contractors have started work on the project to unify the look of the businesses around the Elba square. As we understand the aim of the project, you will not see a ‘one size, color, etc.,’ fits all but each building will have a different, but coordinated, look. That includes the awnings and the color of the building fronts. This is promoted as a way of enticing travelers to pause and visit – and maybe spend some money as they pass through town. Most of the merchants of Elba, and any other small town, will acknowledge this is sorely needed.
It shouldn’t be long before motorists driving through town will have to dodge construction workers upgrading underground water lines. Then there are the approved plans to do a major upgrade on the Elba sewer system. Our experience is that this is the one that will really mess up the traffic patterns for a while. They dig deep holes and don’t get the street resurfacing completed right away. All this should be patiently accepted as the price of progress!
