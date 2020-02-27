Next Tuesday, March 3, Alabama voters will troop to the polls for their first chance to voice an opinion – at least collectively.
Many Elba area voters will be voting at the Elba Church of Christ this year and NOT at the Claxton Avenue Recreation Center.
Both Democrats and Republicans will be voting on an amendment to the Alabama constitution. It will change the state board of education from an elective office to one appointed by the Governor. The Superintendent of Education will be named by this group and confirmed by the State Senate. There are strong forces on each side of this issue. A negative is that it removes the citizens from the selection process. A positive is in the terrible decisions that crop up from time to time from the elected Alabama School Board. Educators seem to want to keep the status quo rather than ‘change’ and that in itself can be good or bad. At this writing we will probably stick with what we have and vote NO on the amendment. It is often better to keep the devil you have rather than get one with unknown ideas and traits. However, Alabama schools continue to grade low on student achievement, attendance and graduation rates and it is not all ‘money for education’ issues.
The Republican ballot is long, but most of the names are people fighting to be a Republican Convention delegate – voting for Donald Trump for another term as president. We scanned the list and saw several names that were familiar, but not many. In our mind the easiest thing to do is vote in the top group which lists Donald Trump, Bill Weld and ‘uncommitted’ and skip all 24 or so of the various delegate votes.
Democrats have far more candidate names to review in the presidential race. There are 14 candidates listed, even though some of them have already officially dropped out of the race.
There is one County Commission race on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Kim Ellis is challenged by Joseph M. “Mike” Bailey.
In the U. S. senator race, Republicans have seven choices. Pollsters sometimes can ask questions and announce numbers in a way to secretly help a particular candidate. However, in this race most pollsters are coming up with Jeff Sessions in the lead (also with almost $2 million left in his war chests) and Bradley Byrne or Tommy Tuberville with a chance at being in the run-off with Sessions. We suspect that Sessions will ultimately be nominated as the Republican winner again but only after a lively runoff with one of the two other names above. The Democrats will not see the U S Senate race on their ballot, as the incumbent Doug Jones is unopposed for the nomination.
The 2nd District House of Representatives race is wide open with the incumbent not seeking re-election. Again the polls show Dothan’s Jeff Coleman leading. He is young (53), a businessman and spending lots of money on the campaign. Trailing him for a possible shot at a runoff is Elba native Troy King of Montgomery. Barry Moore of Enterprise ran a strong second two years ago but the crowded field has him probably at third place (or lower) in most polls. Coleman has faced some negative feedback over a federal court case dealing with false billing by employees of his moving company. We testified in a similar case years ago that was absolutely pie-in-the-sky charges (and the jury found the moving companies innocent) so we put little stock in Coleman’s case charges. The Democrats have two candidates in this race. Phyllis Harvey-Hall and Dothan’s Nathan Mathis. Nathan is the better known but we have no idea what any polls are showing in this race. Either way, we expect the Republican to win. Republicans have held this seat since Goldwater race for President.
Greg Shaw has one opponent in his race for re-election to the Alabama Supreme Court. Cam Ward is well known around Alabama and a mover and shaker in the Alabama legislature. It bothers us a bit though that a candidate for the Supreme Court (Ward) is also running as a delegate to the political convention. The Democrats have no one on the ballot for this race.
Court of Civil Appeals Place #2 will have Phillip Bahakel and Matt Fridy on the Republican ballot. Each is as strange to us as their unusual last names. Nothing on the Democrat ballot here.
Republican incumbent Mary Windom is challenged by Melvin Hastings for the nomination Place #1 on the Court of Criminal Appeals. Again, no Democrat primary challenge in this race.
Place #2 in the Court of Criminal Appeals has three candidates. Jill Ganus, Beth Kellum (incumbent) and Will Smith. We hear no complaints on Kellum’s work.
President of the Public Service Commission Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh (Republican) is seeking re-election and is facing Robin Litaker. The Democrats have two candidates in this race also. Laura Casey and Robert L Mardis, III.
The balance of both ballots is a confused listing of citizens wanting to be a delegate to their respective party convention.
Please do vote on Tuesday. But first study the candidates and vote for the betterment of America.
