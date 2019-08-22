You probably didn’t know: 35,000 is the approximate number of fireflies (or lightening bugs in our Southern lingo) it takes to generate the same amount of light as a 100-watt lightbulb. The purpose of the firefly light is to attract a mate. Lightening bugs just aren’t around as we remember them being ‘back when.” It has been eons since we saw a youngster out in the early evening catching them and putting them in a mason jar. Well actually it has been eons since we even saw one of them winking at us in the early evening. Now days our interaction with the lightening bugs is only in our childhood memories and through nostalgic reading of things like the Robert Frost’s words in “Fireflies in the Garden”: “Here come real stars to fill the upper skies, And here on earth come emulating flies.”
In the U. S. we get all sweaty over immigrants of any ilk while the British government announces aggressive Fast Track Visa Plan for top researchers. News reports indicate the new British prime minister has instructed his folks to work on a fast-track visa program to be launched later this year, in a bid to attract more top scientists to the British Isles. The Brits are working to shore up their brainpower reserves, the Germans continue to leave us behind in percentage of their production that is exported, etc. Maybe we should consider emulating the mindset of others rather than acting insulted when someone indicates that America is NOT number one in everything. Admitting you don’t have all the answers is the first step to improving.
The emotions are running high around Mobile over a new ten mile long Intestate 10 bridge rising 215 foot above the water. The public backlash came after announcements of possible $6.00 one-way tolls. That would be $12.00 daily for Baldwin County citizens who work in Mobile. We have read the back-and-forth debates and wondered, “Why do they need such a high structure (costing $2.1 billion) that far upstream in the Mobile Bay/River area?” Well someone has finally openly voiced that question. State Senator Elliott of Fairhope has been asking that question for several days. The original idea apparently came several years ago with long range ideas of massive cruise ships docking above the bridge area. Well, Mobile’s track record with cruise ships of any size is not good. They have trouble keeping one of the smaller pleasure boats working from their existing docks. Without a pot of gold dropping out of the sky, we suspect redesigns will be on the drawing board within the next couple of months. This debate will escalate until the October 7th meeting of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority which is charged with making the big decisions on toll road construction in Alabama. Meanwhile some state lawmakers are proposing a constitutional amendment to prevent any tolls on Interstate roads.
Friday, August 23rd will be the wedding anniversary for ‘Yea Ole Publisher’ and his bride of 56 years. It was also a Friday in 1963 and our granddaddy had been urged to ‘keep it short and sweet’, but no Primitive Baptist minister understands those words. It was noontime and the sweat beaded up on our forehead. We can still see the clock behind granddaddy’s head as the hands neared the midday mark and bonged twelve times. Clearly his words and references to God stuck for Heddy and this unworthy, but grateful, soul. Now 56 years and three children later, we are closer today than we were that day, last year or yesterday. Tomorrow will be even better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.