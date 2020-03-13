The special report on Trump, the Russians and other tidbits is back in the news as a federal judge has stepped up and ordered the Executive Branch of the U. S. Government to turn over to him the unedited Mueller report. He cited several thoughts that could be very damaging to the Justice Department AND to President Trump. The judge said Attorney General Barr’s report on the report was “Distorted” and “Misleading”. Frankly we don’t expect any additional facts will destroy Donald Trump’s re-election chances. He has such a large dedicated following of true believers and others disgusted with government that his ‘wrongs’ are just false news being spread by his enemies.
A loyal reader stopped in the office this week asking about the vote totals in the Presidential primary. It took us a few minutes to get the actual totals, but Trump won with some 96.2% of the vote. Trump’ unofficial totals were 695,469 while Bill Weld got 1.5% or 10,962 votes. We don’t know anything about the person who ran against the president but hope for his sake that he had no real illusions of beating ‘The Donald”.
The Coronavirus continues to dominate the world as more and more cases are reported. Several comments have struck us as –‘well said.’ One is a research guy being asked what can a person do? His answer was ‘Wash your hands D--- it.” Now your mother told you that and if you don’t listen to her, this guy can just go fishing because he surely will be ignored. One other comment that stuck with us was another expert who opined that ‘Wide-spread panic could be worse than the actual Coronavirus virus.” However, he needs to remember that we don’t have to be a hypochondriac to worry about the unknowns surrounding this virus. As far as a vaccine or cure, all of the dozens of groups racing to find a cure or preventive measures say we are at least a year away from an effective vaccine for COVID-19.
While reading the long list of disinfectants the government is recommending for preventing Coronavirus, we saw one brand we recognized . . . . Clorox. Most of the other brands appear to cater to medical folks, etc., and are not on the local store shelves. Conspiracy theorists are working overtime on this virus. The variety of theories is widespread and those spreading them continue to ignore the experts who are debunking their ideas with facts. This is another example of a rumor spreading around the world while the truth is putting on its boots. We think some of the ‘cures’ we have seen on social media sites were first put there as a joke and others swallowed the tale hook, line and sinker. This virus will probably hit more citizens worldwide . . . and yes in the U. S. before it subsides so we urge our readers not to put on the tough act, but take the precautions being recommended to heart. It is not only your life this protects, but also your friends and family who could get this virus from you if you are infected.
