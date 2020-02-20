Over 200 British pubs (bars in Alabama) a month closed last year according to the Monday edition of the British magazine Prospect. People who have spent a lifetime of evenings sitting in these establishments, sipping their favorite alcoholic brew, greeting friends and debating the world’s problems are upset over the trend. Of course, they are closing because fewer and fewer of the younger generation are sitting there each day. The cell phone gives them an outlet for the same purpose. Little do they realize that it just is not the same as sitting around a table with your friends and getting the human emotions that include the stress, humor, etc., with the ‘text’ messages.
Pearl River in Mississippi, Tombigbee River in Clark County, AL., but NOT Pea River! Those first two are causing flood misery for area residents, but our South Alabama Pea River is handling the extra rain like a professional. A publisher friend in West Alabama has been updating folks as the Tombigbee continues on its rampage. At our last update, only a travel trailer had been submerged by the rising river. The fish camps and river front restaurants were watching helplessly as the water level, already out of the riverbanks, keeps creeping closer and closer to their facilities. We feel for all those folks, having experienced it here in Elba more than once.
We have an election here in Alabama in just a few weeks. Our watching politics goes back to those years as a budding teenager. It was probably in the 1952 presidential election that our keen interest in listening to the national Democratic Convention on the radio got us in trouble with mother. She decreed it was time to turn off the radio and go to bed. We begged otherwise but to no avail. But our devious brain plugged in a small radio, pulled it under the bed sheets, kept the volume very low and kept helping count ballots for our favorite candidate. Somehow, as only mothers can do, we got caught at about 1:00 a.m., and it was a long time before this heartbroken child got to listen to any more politics on the radio . . . . . . our only source of audio news reports. The small table radio was under mother’s bed and off limits on ANY school night and she kept a watchful eye on the console radio in the living room. Oh, and the next morning she made sure we were out of bed and milking those cows before breakfast and catching the school bus at about 7:00. Of course the suspense is not in those conventions today. Basically the decisions are made before the conventions. Those gatherings are just eyewash for the voters and party time for the delegates.
