Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), who lost both legs in the war on terror, asked his congressional colleagues one blunt question last week that yielded 80 seconds of dead silence. Rep. Mast waited silently after asking for names of any fallen Americans whose deaths didn’t justify the recent drone attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassam Soleimani earlier this month. Efforts from the presiding officer of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to gavel Mast down were ignored. This man who earned the right to speak the hard way . . . under fire in the combat zone made his point and did it respectfully. This is not Mast’s only brush with others in government. He has been aiming some pointed questions at officials at the VA and is now having to vacate a congressional office in one of their facilities because the VA suddenly needs the space.
During the recent holiday season we reached up on the book shelf and picked upa book, Pulitzer Prize winning historian Jon Meacham’s 2018 book ‘The Soul of America’ that had already been read a couple of times. This is good reading for anyone and especially anyone beginning to feel that America’s widely opposing political opinions are driving the country over a cliff. He notes this is not the first time the country has been widely split and goes on to lay out many ups and downs of our history. Meacham quotes Abe Lincoln, “Better angels of our nature have rep-eatedly won the day.” Another good quote is “The good news is we have come through such darkness before.” His doesn’t just grab these quotes from the sky but lays out his carefully researched historical events to make his points. Good reading and as usual with Meacham - well written. Being careful not to get too brainy, we also reread a paperback novel based on rural life in the early days of America. It was enjoyable both times we have read it, but that one will never win a Pulitzer, and we doubt that novel was written with a literary prize in mind! Now we are rereading “Leadership in Turbulent Times” by another Pulitzer winner and this one is a female. Doris Kearns Goodwin is well known, a former Harvard professor and author of a best seller on Lyndon Johnson and her Pulitzer winner on Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt and several others that we haven’t read. This one rewinds the uphill journey and overcoming of disasters for Abe Lincoln, both Teddy and Franklin D Roosevelt and LB Johnson on their climb to the office of President. Another good read human interest book.
We got on this kick of rereading these real good books after receiving a note that a first edition ‘signed by the author” Christmas gift book was “sold out” and would be delayed. The promos on this new book sound great and we were suffering withdrawal pains and needed reading material relief – thus the bookshelf. By the way, this is exactly why our books are forever ours and not donated, etc. They are better reading the second – and third time around.
Senator Richard Shelby is not publicly announcing how he plans to vote in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. His comments to the press this week leave all avenues open. However, if you have followed Shelby throughout his career you understand that his carefully crafted statement means you can surely win a bet by casting your lot on a vote for dismissal of the charges. His public comments are probably designed to test the waters of Alabama voters and beginning to position himself to be voting dismissal after “careful study of what he describes as “weak” evidence is presented to the members of the Senate. However if there is a bomb in the way of extremely damaging new evidence dropped during testimony, our Alabama senior senator can easily flip to vote the other way without being accused of flip-flopping.
