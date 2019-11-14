We are not sure the motivation but this year United States citizens appear to have openly demonstrated their support of the active duty and military veterans more than any time is recent years. Coming forward from the end of WWII, which was the ultimate high in pride and support of military veterans, things spiraled downward from there. Korean War vets got so-so civilian support. The Vietnam era was the ultimate low with returning vets being advised to NOT wear their uniforms upon returning stateside (for their own safety). All that negative public reaction was disturbing to us flag waving citizens. It is gratifying to see so much of the ‘proud to be an American’ pride openly returning to the streets. Of course, many of us soldiers were trained for the ultimate battle, but grateful to “just be there” and not involved in any shooting. However, there are those thousands who put their life on the line for America and our freedoms. Many of those made the ultimate sacrifice and we can’t show too much respect to their memory for what they did in defense of our treasured freedoms.
California . . . regulation upon regulation, plus the cost of living, including housing and the highest state income tax on average folks in the nation . . . . are the major causes usually blamed for the alarming exodus of residents from that state in recent years. U-Haul reports that California ranks 49th out of 50 in the percentage of their trailers that are rented by people moving to another state. Once it was a dream place to live but now there are homeless people who have what would be a good job in Alabama but don’t make enough income to afford a decent roof over their head. That should be a wake up call to other states that over-regulation, even under the guise of ‘protecting the public’, is not always in the best interest of the public.
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is openly talking about getting into the race for president. He is wealthy, has a following that would kick in more money so he may be actually about to enter the race. Then on the flip side he may be just taunting the announced Democratic candidates who are busy destroying their fellow party opponents. Going in their chances of defeating Donald Trump in the General Election were slim and none but by the time the primaries are over they will have eliminated that ‘slight’ chance with their endless stream of negative comments about their fellow Democrats. But there is also Hillary Clinton sitting there and undoubtedly itching to get back in the thick of the race, probably confident she could win over Donald Trump this time around. Don’t count her out yet.
The long-discussed project to upgrade the facade of buildings around the square with a neat uniform look is underway. The grant money has been matched by the City of Elba, the building owners have signed agreements to join the project and contractors have begun the removal of old awnings, paint, etc. We should soon see things starting to shape up
