Former Vice President Joe Biden (Democrat) . . . has an age problem as he vies for the office of President, . . . or a ‘perceived’ age problem, which can be just as fatal to a politician. We don’t know if there is real concern for his abilities to serve as president or if it is just anti-Biden folks, (both Democratic and Republican), using this to distract potential voters from his camp. In retrospect we should look back to President Ronald Reagan in his last years as our leader. There were rumors of his failing memory but with wife Nancy by his side, he completed his term(s) of office with great dignity and without a scandal. Evidence that it is largely opponents who are concerned is the recent much shared videos of him when his false teeth came ‘unglued’ during a question and answer event. The pictures were tagged as proof that he is too old to serve his country. What has false teeth got to do with ability to think and act wisely? Maybe we should ask our very first president – the beloved George Washington for an answer to that! Many of us recall the, since debunked, stories of Washington’s ‘wooden’ false teeth. They were false, but not wooden.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Cavanaugh has been blasted for misconduct as a college student in a recent New York Times story that was later retracted by the paper, reportedly for lack of evidence. The whole story of he said - she said would take volumes to repeat and still be incomplete but numerous sources are noting that the fellow student that should be confirming this says she has no memory of such a happening. None of that has stopped some well-known Democrats from demanding impeachment (he is conservative and was nominated and seated by a Republican administration). Thus far the Judge has not commented and probably will not, but President Trump has waded in with his opinions. We have no idea of what happened or didn’t happen but are embarrassed that a highly visible and once highly respected news outlet like the New York Times would print such stuff without also noting that it could not be proven and those reported involved have no memory of such a thing happening. The paper retracted the story, but we wonder why it was written or printed in the beginning. It sure gives Donald Trump sound ground for his ‘false news’ claims and tempts everyone to question such news articles by them (and the rest of us).
The ultra effective drone attack on Saudi Arabia oil facilities last week surprised us a bit. Technology continues to advance by leaps and bounds and by the time we personally have any insight into what is happening, that stuff is obsolete and something much more effective has replaced it. That goes for the drones as well. We still look at them as an expensive toy that has some practical use, such as photography and observer work. Now not only big folks like the US are effectively using them as weapons, but these smaller countries are adapting to them very quickly. As far as we understand there is still no highly effective defense against these ‘toys’, so we can expect more of these attacks all around the globe.
(0) comments
