Clearly a number of our readers could relate to our ‘lost glove” issue last week. Well it ended on a positive note as we found the missing glove at home down behind a sofa cushion. We are happy to not be purchasing a new pair of gloves but more importantly we enjoyed bringing a grandfather back to life for a short time through the memory of his personal lost glove antics.
The helicopter pilot who crashed and died in Headland recently was Doug Davis who once served as Scout Master of the Elba Boy Scout troop. We have not seen the official results of his death, but the prevailing opinion was that he had a health issue and was attempting to land safely but didn’t quite make it to the ground before losing control and the chopper rolling onto its side as it neared the ground. The rest of his crew walked away from the scene.
If you have any Jewish friends – reach out to them. If you don’t know what to say, just say “I’m sorry.” Remember they are God’s children as well as you are and the increased violence Jewish people are experiencing these days right here in the good ole US of A is deplorable. If you don’t have any Jewish friends to reach out to . . . well reach out to one of ours with the same message.
However, there was also violence in a non-Jewish church near Ft. Worth, Texas this past weekend. Two people were killed in shotgun blasts before the shooter himself was killed. Could this be two pieces of the same puzzle??? We are of the opinion that many of these tragic killings are copycat actions by . . . . pardon our language . . . . nut cases. That is not the total answer as many of them are likely just mean folks who have hatred in their hearts and feel this stupidity, revenge, etc., will make things right for them.
Everything isn’t bad but . . it is hard to wrap ones arms around the tragic death of three teenage girls in Gevena Christmas evening. They were out enjoying life visiting friends and comparing Christmas gifts when they hit that oak tree. It killed three of the five in the vehicle. These girls were reportedly top students, active cheerleaders, active in community and other school activities. Say a prayer for their families. Also hug your children as they go out the door . . . . you never know what is going to happen next.
Two new multimillion-dollar wood products plants are planned for West Alabama and will utilize the Tombigbee River to ship their products to the Port of Mobile for export worldwide. This helps justify the recently announced federal funding for work on the Port of Mobile. Also the river shipping ability clears Coffee County folks from any guilt of “Why didn’t you get one of those plants in our area?” The Pea River only has enough water for that kind of shipping during floods and we would rather that not happen again any time soon.
Americans are so obsessed with social media that they are souring their prize toy. Recent studies have shown that false stories are 70 % more likely to be retweeted than true ones; the false stories are also six times faster reaching social media users than a true one. We have no idea why either of these facts exist, but they are here and we must live with them until a bunch of folks realize the above and say, “no more of that for me.”
