A writer in the New York Times has some good news predictions for humanity. One is that by 2030 we will have figured out how to unplug those cell phones from the side of our heads! Of course, he “almost guarantees” that lots of the new tech stuff will be implanted into our bodies . . . . ugh. That last is a big stretch, considering that there are gillions of people in this ole world who still don’t have ID chips implanted into their pets.
Earlier this week we started reading an article on all the benefits of not eating ANY sugar. The first few ‘facts’ were read without much reaction and we were honestly trying to remember them. Then the game breaker on the list was “You will be happier.” That was the killer . . . . there is no way this ole mossback would be happy without ANY sugar!
Ho Hum . . . . less than a month until the Iowa presidential caucuses. Of course, it is only the Democratic candidates that are in the battle trenches. The Republicans have long conceded their nomination to the incumbent president, Donald Trump. The Democrats are raising lots of campaign funds, but it is also spread over many candidates. Frankly we feel for the person who ultimately wins the Democratic nomination. It will entail days and days of hard campaigning, tons and tons of money to be raised and . . . . sitting at home just like the rest of us watching Trump be sworn in for another four years.
FEMA has announced a program that is smart, and the only downside is that it took so long for this to become a reality. As many know, FEMA hauls in hundreds, maybe thousands of mobile homes to natural disaster areas to house those homeless from the storm, earthquake, etc. Now they are offering to sell those trailers to the disaster victims who don’t have any permanent place to live. . . great! Previously the practice had been that when the disaster victims moved out of the trailers, the trailers were sold . . . at a fraction of their value. It was good business to buy a bunch of them and later resell at a profit. No harm in that except the American taxpayer coughed up the difference in the original purchase price and the fire sale ‘used’ trailer price. Then FEMA went out and bought up a bunch of new ones for the next disaster. Taxpayers still pay the bills but now it is helping someone who just lost everything they had on this earth through no fault of their own.
Nancy Pelosi? Is she winning or losing the battle for impeaching the president? Our take is that she didn’t have any leverage in the beginning. Senate decision makers who are favoring President Trump don’t really care if she ever sends the official ‘Articles of Impeachment’ from the House of Representatives to the Senate. That is because the issue is dead if never officially transmitted from the House to the Senate. Thus, her leverage and deal making possibilities are nonexistent in this matter.
Early Saturday afternoon (around 2 p.m.) the lights went off in a large part of Elba, including our house and office. We were just getting ready to eat a late lunch . . . . and did, but it was a green salad (put together in the semi-darkness) and a soft drink. Don’t worry about us starving, we made up for the disruption Saturday night after the electricity started flowing again! It did give us time to be grateful for those dedicated utility workers who braved the weather for several hours to get our power flowing again.
Collecting the pull tabs off aluminum cans is a passion for some of us. They are collected for a number of charities. In our case it is the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham (near UAB). We pick them up one at the time or however they are found. It is not unusual for other people to drop off their collection of tabs to combine with ours on the way to Birmingham. Recently we got a couple of large containers, including a gallon jug, of tabs from a motorcycle club or ‘gang’ if you so choose to call them such. This is not the first time we have stumbled on a group of these motorcycle lovers who go against the grain of being mean ‘noted for violence’ folks. This group is centered down around Samson and are noted for being nice guys who just enjoy their bikes and their biker friends. We thank them, and the sick children staying at the Ronald McDonald house thank them for this dedicated support.
Several years ago, while at a family gathering at Lake Eufaula, we met a large, nice group of bikers from Florida that were traveling with wives and young children (some by auto). They had a hall reserved at Lake Point Lodge and were involved in a couple of days of hearing some serious church sermons. They were mixing the church meetings with family fun and fine eating.
