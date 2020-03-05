If you didn’t vote Tuesday, you are one of those Abe Lincoln was talking about in our last week’s quote “. . . . turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.”. Our take from that quote is if you didn’t vote, don’t complain, just suffer in silence over the dumb decisions us not-so-smart folks who did vote saddled on American citizens.
The Affordable Care Act is again before the U. S. Supreme Court for the third time. Legal eagles think this one could be the decision that completely kills ‘Obama Care’. This argument is that in 2017 when the Supreme Court eliminated the law’s requirement that most Americans obtain health insurance, the law became unconstitutional. This will be interesting to watch. If this case is ruled in favor of the law being unconstitutional, then who knows what will happen to the program . . . which has an ever-growing cadre of supporters across the nation. It is mimicking the Social Security Program in that regard. History books report there was a loud outcry against this ‘Communist’ legislation when it was first started. Try to cancel that program now and the country would riot! The country also complained about Medicare when it was first started . . . . . Don’t be crazy enough to try stopping that now either!!!
We saw a political cartoon this week with the caption, “That’s odd: My Facebook friends who were constitutional scholars just a month ago are now infectious disease experts.” We were wondering when the public was going to notice that interesting thing – many Facebook users are experts at . . . . everything. But before we chop up Facebook, many of us have witnessed the same smart gene in our friends gathered around the table at the local coffee shop. We can partake in managing the local public and private institutions right on up to Washington and across the globe. Every football coach that has walked this earth has been corrected at more than one of these gatherings, so the Facebook experts are not the first crop of the smartest people in the world.
Recently we picked up an empty beer can that had a drinking straw sticking out the top! Now, not being a seasoned expert on beer drinkers, that was a first for this sheltered old man. There is no way to know the background on that beer drinker, but you can bet your next paycheck that it was not a person strutting his (or her) toughest individual on-the-block image!
Last week we felt our review of the Primary Election ballots left a lot to be desired, but we continue to be surprised by our readers. More than one person thanked us for the information that helped them make their voting decisions. No, that didn’t mean they took our suggestions and then voted for the opposite candidate . . . we have in past years had some friends rag us about our voting ideas and claim to have done just that!
