The Elba Board of Education met Thursday evening, July 15, in a special called meeting for the board to take formal action on a few personnel matters.
Tiffany Vargas, a teacher at Elba Elementary School, submitted a resignation, and the board approved it. Superintendent Chris Moseley said Vargas lives in Troy, Ala., and she had accepted a position with the school system in that city.
A teacher hire for the elementary school approved by board members was that of Shelley Kyzer. Moseley said Kyzer would be teaching third grade this upcoming school year.
Anna Marie Moore was approved for a system transfer from her current teaching position as a history teacher at Elba High School. For the 2021-2022 school year, Moore will be the new counselor at Elba Elementary School.
The final personnel matter approved by the board last Thursday night included accepting a resignation from William Craig as a bus driver for the school system. The superintendent said Craig’s resignation would be effective Aug. 11th, but he hoped to continue to fill in as a part-time driver for the system.
Moseley said Craig was resigning his full-time bus driver position due to health issues.
The board had its regular monthly meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening, July 20th. That meeting was held after press time for this week’s paper, but the board was expected to approve the hire of a new history teacher at the high school.
