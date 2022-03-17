The Elba Tigers varsity golf team added its second match win to the 2022 season last Friday, March 11, when the Tigers defeated Brantley and Andalusia in a match at the Elba Country Club.
In the varsity team event, Elba was represented by Peyton McCart (82), Collin Sauls (78), Paxton Wise (78), Jay Wilson (81) and Trace Grantham (82) for a team total of 319 on the day. Brantley’s varsity golf team placed second with a team total of 345, and Tucker Kilcrease was the low medalist for the match with a 77. Andalusia’s golf team had a team total of 381.
Elba’s Carson Wise was the varsity individual winner for the day with a match score of 80. Bradley Chapman also played as an individual for Elba in the varsity match, and he finished the day with a 107 on the course. Jordan Hammonds played in the junior varsity individual match for Elba, and he finished with a 113 for the day.
Elba Coach Mark Wicker said the season is off to a good start for his golfers as they have only lost once so far – by one point to Opp in the first match of the season.
