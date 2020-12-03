The Elba Water and Electric Board held its first meeting of the new administration Monday night, Nov. 30, at city hall, and the board voted to elect its officers during the meeting. All members were present with exception of board member Barry Giles. Also, Mayor Tom Maddox attended the meeting via teleconference after going into quarantine that afternoon from learning he had been in close contact with someone that had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. With no clear chairperson at the start of Monday night’s meeting, any board member was able to call the meeting to order, and board member Jane Brunson did that. Mayor Maddox then asked to address the board. “When I was making the appointments for the [city council] organizational meeting at the beginning of November, I erroneously made an appointment for Jane Brunson to be chairman of the board and for her to be on the PowerSouth board,” Maddox said. “Subsequently, we learned that was inappropriate and that the water and electric board should select its own chairperson.” The mayor apologized for that misunderstanding. “I take full responsibility for doing it incorrectly,” Maddox said. In the first order of business, board member Bryan Grimes made a motion to nominate Jane Brunson as the chairperson for the board. He received a second from board member AR Williams, and the motion passed with all present voting in favor, except Brunson who abstained from the vote. Taking the lead as chair, Brunson then officially welcomed Bryan Grimes and Angela Newby as new members to the board this term. Grimes made a motion with a second from Williams to appoint Barry Giles as the vice chair. This passed with no opposition. Also appointed to leadership roles for the board were Sally Bane as secretary/treasurer, and Tom Maddox as superintendent. The board voted to follow Robert’s Rules of Order as its guide for parliamentary procedure in meetings. Under new business, the board approved a motion to utilize Bart Boothe, the city attorney, as needed for general counsel matters. The board also voted to appoint Jane Brunson and Tom Maddox as its representatives on the PowerSouth Board. The Fiscal Year 2021 budget was approved by the board. This budget includes a 50 cents per hour pay raise for employees. The pay raises should be effective with the first pay period in December. Also, during Monday night’s meeting, the board voted to approve paying monthly bills totaling $290,253.43. Due to the Christmas holidays, the board will conduct its December meeting on the evening of Monday, Dec. 14th. This meeting will follow the two city council meetings scheduled for that night as well.
Elba W&E board officially appoints Jane Brunson as chairperson
Linda Hodge
Editor
