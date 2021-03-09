Ms. Elma Brock of New Brockton, AL died March 1, 2021. Funeral services were held Saturday March 6, 2021 12:00 PM at Springfield Baptist Church New Brockton, AL., with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
She was born September 18, 1930 in New Brockton.
Her parents were the late Ghent and Vallie McGowan Brock.
Elma attended Mulberry High School, Alabama State University (Bachelor Science) and Simmons University (Advance Studies) and was employed at the Fort Rucker Dependent School, Fort Rucker, AL.
Ms Brock joined the Springfield Missionary Baptist Church where, she service in her earlier years, as the Sunday School Teacher for the Young Adult and the Library Director. She remained a faithful member until her death.
She started her working career at DA Smith High School. She worked there for about 11 years as a Media Specialist and continued that career at Fort Rucker Dependent School where she retired in August 1993 after 30 years of services. She was heavy involved with Voter’s Rights, submission of Absentee Ballots, NAACP Organization and Civil Club Voter’s Right Activities.
Elma was preceded in death by her sisters Neil Brock and Evie Lee Rowe, and brother Cecil Brock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.