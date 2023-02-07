John Allen Anderson age 76 of Jack, AL died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home. In accordance with his wishes no formal services will be held at this time.
Survivors include: wife - Debra Lynn Anderson, Jack; daughters - Karen (Authur) Carter, Island, KY, Kim Anderson, Livermore, KY, Stephanie (Joshua) Diggs, Enterprise, AL, and Amberly Wilbanks, Jack; sons - Keith (Kay) Anderson, Island, KY, and Stephen Bailey, Ashland, AL; brother - Robert and sister - Joyce, furteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Anderson family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.