Mr. John Bass age 54 of Enterprise, AL died Wednesday February 3, 2021. Graveside services were held Saturday February 13, 2021 at Pea River Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
John Avery Bass was born April 19, 1967 to John W. Cole and the late Linda M. Bass in Enterprise. At an early age John moved to Ohio and then returned back to Alabama in 2019.
He is preceded in death by his mother Linda M. Bass, one daughter Taelor Suman (Jade Suman), his maternal grandparents John Bass and Mattie Bass and his paternal grandparents Sam and Luther Cole, and a special aunt (Tiny) Bass.
He leaves to cherish his memory his father John W. Cole (Adris) of Enterprise; one special aunt - Deloris Wallace of Virginia; four sisters - Linda Washington (Byron) of Enterprise, L’Chelle Bass of New York City, NY, Alexia Blanks of Daleville, AL and Devon Cole Enterprise; two nieces Chyana and Kiara Blanks both of Daleville, three nephews - Neal Pouncey, Kenya Pouncey, and Cruise Caldwell all of Enterprise, and one brother in law Byron Washington, also of Enterprise; one special friend Tammy Lawson.
