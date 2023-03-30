STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF COFFEE
NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2023 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:
A BILL
TO BE ENTITLED
AN ACT
Relating to Coffee and Pike Counties and the Twelfth Judicial Circuit; to amend Section 45-16-82.27, Code of Alabama 1975, to further provide for fees related to the pretrial diversion program; and to make nonsubstantive, technical revisions to update the existing code language to current style.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:
Section 1. Section 45-16-82.27, Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follow:
“§45-16-82.27
(a) An applicant may be assessed a fee when the applicant is approved for the program. The amount of the assessment for participation in the program shall be in addition to any court costs and assessments for victims or drug, alcohol, or anger management treatment required by law, the district attorney, or the court, and are in addition to costs of supervision, treatment, and restitution for which the pretrial diversion admittee may be responsible. Pretrial diversion program fees as established by this subpart may be waived or reduced due to indigency or reduced ability to pay or for other just cause at the discretion of the district attorney. The determination of indigency of the offender, for the purpose of pretrial diversion admission, fee waiver, or reduction, shall be made by the district attorney. A schedule of payments for any of these fees may be established by the district attorney.
(b) The following fees shall be paid by applicants accepted into the pretrial diversion program:
(1) Felony offenses: Up to two thousand dollars ($2,000).
(2) Driving Under the Influence offenses: Up to two thousand one hundred dollars ($2,100).
(3) Misdemeanor offenses, excluding traffic: Up to one thousand dollars ($1,000).
(4) Traffic offenses: Up to four hundred fifty dollars ($450).
(5) Violations: Up to three hundred fifty dollars ($350).
(c) In cases where the applicant is not indigent, as determined by the district attorney, in felony cases, fifty dollars ($50) of the fee, and in misdemeanor and violation cases, twenty-five dollars ($25) of the fee, for each applicant accepted into the pretrial diversion program, shall be allocated to the Coffee County Circuit Clerk’s Office, for offenses filed in Coffee County, and to the Pike County Circuit Clerk’s Office, for offenses filed in Pike County. Money allocated to a circuit clerk pursuant to this subsection shall be available for use, at the clerk’s discretion, to support the clerk’s office operation. These uses may include, but are not limited to, hiring employees, buying needed equipment and supplies, or providing training opportunities.
(d) In cases where the applicant is not indigent, as determined by the district attorney, in felony cases, fifty dollars ($50) of the fee, and in misdemeanor and violation cases, twenty-five dollars ($25) of the fee, for each applicant accepted into the pretrial diversion program, shall be allocated to the Coffee County General Fund for offenses filed in Coffee County or to the Pike County General Fund for offenses filed in Pike County.
(e) In cases where the applicant is not indigent, as determined by the district attorney, in felony cases, fifty dollars ($50) of the fee, and in misdemeanor and violation cases twenty-five dollars ($25) of the fee, for each applicant accepted into the pretrial diversion program, shall be allocated to the arresting or ticketing law enforcement agency making the case. Those fees may be used at the agency’s discretion to support its operations. These uses may include, but are not limited to, hiring employees, buying needed equipment and supplies, providing training opportunities, or any other lawful purpose.
(f) Except as herein specifically allocated, the district attorney may use fees collected by the pretrial diversion program to fund the pretrial diversion program; for the prosecution of state criminal cases; to help support local and state law enforcement and coroners; for education programs which relate to the prosecution of, detection of, or prevention of crime; or, to benefit any agency or department of state, city, or county government which assists local law enforcement. This support shall be provided to help employ more prosecutors, law enforcement officers, investigators, or staff, buy needed equipment or supplies, provide training opportunities, or for any other prosecutorial or law enforcement purpose.
(g) Except for court costs, which are payable by the applicant directly to the clerk of court, fees required by this subpart shall be collected by the office of the District Attorney of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit in the county and division in which the offense was filed. Those fees collected shall be deposited by the district attorney into the Pretrial Diversion Fund as described in Section 45-16-82.30. The district attorney shall timely make disbursement as provided in this subpart.
(h) The district attorney shall be allowed without further legislative action to raise fees to meet and equal those prescribed by the Alabama Legislature in the event a state pretrial diversion program is enacted after the passage of this subpart. Any state pretrial diversion program may supersede this subpart, but may be construed to require further and additional penalties.”
Section 2. This act shall become effective on the first day of the third month following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.
3/30, 4/6,13&20-chg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.