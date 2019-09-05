IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
C.A. NO.: 2018-DR-18-1342
AMENDED SUMMONS STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DORCHESTER
Mark Weaver and Kayci Weaver, Plaintiffs, v. Gracie Woodward, David Wallace, and John Doe, Defendants.
IN THE INTEREST OF: Kaylee Wallace (DOB 06/07/2013)
________________
TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you (and which has been filed in the office of the Clerk of Court) and to serve a copy of your answer upon the subscriber, at his office located at 925-D Wappoo Road, Charleston, South Carolina 29407, within thirty (30) days after the date of such service, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. THE MCMILLIAN LAW FIRM BY: William J. McMillian III, Esq. William J. McMillian, III (SC Bar #: 68314) 925-D Wappoo Road Charleston, South Carolina 29407 Phone: (843) 900-1306 Fax: (800)861-3096Email: jay@mcmillianlawsc.com ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS August 27, 2019 Charleston, South Carolina
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
C.A. NO.: 2018-DR-18-1342
NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DORCHESTER
Mark Weaver and Kayci Weaver Plaintiffs, v. Gracie Woodward, David Wallace, and John Doe, Defendants.
IN THE INTEREST OF: Kaylee Wallace (DOB 06/07/2013)
________________
TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED: You are named as parties to an Adoption action pending before the Dorchester County Family Court located at 212 Deming Way, Summerville, SC 29483. This Notice is to inform you that you must file a written response with said Court in which the Adoption is pending within thirty (30) days of this notice. The court must be informed of your current address and of any changes of address that may occur during the Adoption proceedings. Furthermore, the response shall contain any reasons you have to contest, intervene, or otherwise respond to this legal action. A failure to respond within thirty (30) days or receiving this Notice shall constitute consent to the Adoption of the child and forfeiture of all rights and obligations of the person to the child. THE MCMILLIAN LAW FIRM BY: William J. McMillian III, Esq. William J. McMillian, III (SC Bar #: 68314) 925-D Wappoo Road Charleston, South Carolina 29407 Phone: (843) 900-1306 Fax: (800)861-3096 Email: jay@mcmillianlawsc.com ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS August 27, 2019 Charleston, South Carolina
9/5,12,18 – chg.
