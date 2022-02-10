Coffee County Water Authority & WW & SB of the Town of New Brockton
Water System Improvement Project
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Hwy 134 Ino Water Main Relocation will be received by the Coffee County Water Authority and the WW & SB of the Town of New Brockton, at the New Brockton Water Board office located at 706 East McKinnon Street, New Brockton, Al 36351 until 10:00 a.m. local time on March 3, 2022 at which time the Bids received will be opened and read aloud. The Project consists of installing approximately 820 L.F. of 6” water distribution mains and necessary appurtenances.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: DHA Engineering, LLC., 406 Dothan Road Abbeville, Al 36310, 334-585-5841, harmojc@gmail.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office via pick-up or mail upon a non-refundable production cost payment of $100.
Bidding Documents also may be examined at the Coffee County Water Authority, 401 E. Davis Street., Elba, Al 36323 or at the WW & SB of the Town New Brockton Office, 706 East McKinnon Street, New Brockton, Al 36351. All bidders must register as an official plan holder with the engineer no later than 48 hours prior to the bid opening.
The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and reject any or all bids.
Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders.
Bidders shall submit proof of qualifications to perform the Work as described in the Instructions to Bidders.
Owners: Coffee County Water Authority & WW & SB of the Town of New Brockton
By: Kenneth Baker and Luke Green
Title: Chairmen
Date: February 1, 2022
2/10,17,24-chg
