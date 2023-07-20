ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction of Drainage & Road Improvements, CDBG PROJECT NO. LR-CM-PF-22-010 will be received by the City of Elba, in the meeting room at the City Hall of Elba at 200 Buford Street; Elba, Alabama until 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 11, 2023, and then at said location publicly opened and read aloud.
The work generally consists of approximately the following: resurfacing and miscellaneous drainage improvements along Jones Street, Jackson Street, Thomas Street, Reynolds Street, and Lee Street.
The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other Contract Documents may be examined at the City Hall of Elba at 200 Buford Street; Elba, Alabama 36323 and at the office of Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc., 201 East Troy Street, Andalusia, Alabama, 36420.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the City Hall Thursday; August 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
To be eligible for consideration, bids must be submitted on complete proposals made available by the Owner. Complete digital project bidding documents are available upon an online payment of a non-refundable fee of $40.00 by visiting our website - www.southernengineeringsolutions.com and clicking the “Currently Bidding” link at the top of the page. A free one-time membership registration with Quest CDN will be required. Please contact questcdn.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com if you require assistance in registration, downloading, or working with this digital project information. Optional complete paper bid documents are available at Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc.; P O Box 610; 201 East Troy Street; Andalusia, Alabama 36420, upon payment of a refundable (if plans are returned in reusable condition within 10 days of bid opening) deposit of $80.00. Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. If paper option is chosen, checks shall be made payable to Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc. No paper bid documents will be distributed later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids.
All bids shall be submitted in the Contract Specification book issued by the Engineer. Bids not submitted in the Contract Specification Book will not be opened. All Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the Bidder, Bidder’s license number, address and name of the project. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows and delivered to the City Hall of Elba at 200 Buford Street; Elba, Alabama, 36323, “Drainage & Road Improvements, CDBG PROJECT NO.: LR-CM-PF-22-010.”
All nonresident contractors preparing bids shall submit with the bid documents evidence of a current Alabama General Contractor’s License, evidence (with original seal of the State of Alabama) of proper registration with the Alabama Secretary of State as a foreign corporation, and a Certificate of Good Standing of a Foreign Corporation from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. Bids submitted by a nonresident contractor without these documents included will be rejected.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest, responsible, responsive bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. The successful bidder will be required to submit 100% performance and payment bonds.
All bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Number 11246 which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin. All bidders must comply with title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Davis-Bacon Act, the Anti-Kickback Act and the Contract Workhours Act.
Guarantee will be required with each bid for at least 5% of the amount of the bid filed in the form of a certified check, Bid Bond, or irrevocable Letter of Credit acceptable to the owner payable to the City of Elba. Bid Bonds shall include certification that the bonding company is listed in Circular 570 of the U.S. Treasury Department. The name, address, telephone number, and contact person for the bonding company shall also be included.
The attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facilities, Section 109 and E.O. 11246. This project is financed in part by CDBG Grant No. LR-CM-PF-22-010.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids.
Tom Maddox
Mayor
City of Elba
7/20-chg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.