ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the purchase of ELECTRICAL METERS in Elba, Alabama will be received by the Water Works & Electric Board of the City of Elba at the Elba City Hall; 200 Buford Street; Elba, Alabama 36323 until 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 31st, 2020, and then at said location publicly opened and read aloud. The project consists of the purchase of materials 168 electric meters. To be eligible for consideration, bids must be submitted on complete proposals made available by the Owner. Complete digital project bidding documents are available upon an online payment of a non-refundable fee of $40.00 by visiting our website -www.southernengineeringsolutions.com and clicking the “Currently Bidding” link at the top of the page. A free one-time membership registration with Quest CDN will be required. Please contact questcdn.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com if you require assistance in registration, downloading, or working with this digital project information. Optional complete paper bid documents are available at Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc.; P O Box 610; 201 East Troy Street; Andalusia, Alabama 36420, upon payment of a refundable (if plans are returned in reusable condition within 10 days of bid opening) deposit of $80.00. Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. If paper option is chosen, checks shall be made payable to Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc. No paper bid documents will be distributed later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. Each bidder must submit with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 30 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Tim Johnson, Chairman Water Works & Electric Board of the City of Elba
8/20-chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.