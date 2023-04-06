BID#: 2023-05
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Coffee County, Alabama
Separate, sealed bids for the Proposed Sub-Contract Phases for “SBI-ABC Joint Facility” in Enterprise, Alabama, will be received by the County Commission Office at 1065 E. McKinnon St., New Brockton, AL, 36351, until 10:00 a.m. on the date of the bid in the Commission Office. Final bids must be received before the deadline at 10:00 a.m., May 2nd, 2022. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Community Room of the County Commission Office at 1065 E. McKinnon St., New Brockton, AL, 36351.
Project prime phase I work consists of three (3) individual contracts as follows:
Building Contract
All concrete site paving with testing, curb and gutter, walkways, flatwork and associated grading/fill/compaction. All exterior siding (brick and metal).
PEMB systems and erections with exterior insulation (roof and walls) – see alternates for optional insulation. Standing seam metal roof with gutter, downspouts, required trim and flashing. Monument sign structure.
Plumbing & Electrical Contract
Plumbing – rough and final plumbing – material, fixtures, and all miscellaneous accessories.
Electrical – interior and exterior power and lighting. Rough-in for fire-protection, security, access control, CCTV, and data. Power to gate operator and monument sign.
HVAC Contract
Equipment, ductwork, controls, T&B.
(Note – All contracts to be individually permitted and bonded)
(Note – All phase II future work to be advertised and bid separately at a time to be determined)
The project work consists of “A new joint facility for SBI-ABC,” located at 119 Commerce Drive, Enterprise, Alabama 36330, as indicated in the project documents, include partial civil work to be coordinated with the County Engineering Department thereafter a full ground up completed facility. County will act as Construction-Project Manager (CPM). All work schedules will be coordinated by the designated representative.
The Plans, Specifications, and other Contract Documents may be examined at the following:
Coffee County Commission
Rod Morgan
2 County Complex
New Brockton, AL 36351
(334) 894-5556
Bid Documents & Plans be obtained from G. Mark Pepe Architect, 307 W. Adams St, Dothan, AL 36303. Call 334-712-9721. Bidding Documents for all interested bidders may be obtained upon payment of a deposit of $200.00 per set. The deposit will be refunded in full to each prime contractor upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after bid opening. For non-prime contractors, the deposit shall be refunded less $50.00 to cover the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after bid opening. No partial sets will be sold.
The owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids.
Prime bidders will be required to attend a mandatory Pre-Bid Conference on Thursday April 20th, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at the project site: 119 Commerce Drive, Enterprise, Alabama 36330. Only proposals from bidders with registered attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference will be accepted.
Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Bids will be received only from Qualified Contractors duly licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors and meeting the qualifications indicated in the Project Documents.
Dean Smith
CHAIRMAN
4/6,13,20-chg
