ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction of CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RENOVATION in Elba, Alabama will be received by the City of Elba in the meeting room at the City Hall until 10:00 AM, Friday, November 4, 2022, and then at said location publicly opened and read aloud.
The work under the Base Bid generally consists of the renovation of a portion of the old dime store building to become the chamber of commerce in downtown.
The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other Contract Documents may be examined at the City Hall of Elba at 200 Buford Street; Elba, Alabama 36323.
To be eligible for consideration, bids must be submitted on complete proposals made available by the Owner. No paper bid documents will be distributed later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities.
Each bidder must submit with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. The successful bidder will be required to submit a 100% performance bond and a 50% payment bond.
All bidders must comply with the requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work for which a proposal is submitted. The submission of the Bidders’ current State of Alabama license number will be required before his/her bid will be received or considered.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within 30 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Tom Maddox
Mayor
City of Elba
10/13-chg.
